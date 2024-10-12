What HGTV's Ty Pennington Has Said About His ADHD Diagnosis

Home makeover show veteran Ty Pennington has been open about his attention-deficit/hyper-activity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis for years. In 2022, he was featured in "The Disruptors," a star-studded documentary that explores ADHD. Speaking to People ahead of the doc's release, Pennington talked about the tragic and difficult times he had in school before he received his ADHD diagnosis. He shared that he was regularly sent out of the classroom because he, as he put it, "exploded with disruption."

In a 2012 chat with HuffPost, Pennington shared that when he was a child, his future child psychologist mother was actually sent to his school to observe his behavior when she was still working toward her degree. "They let her observe me through a window and within 20 minutes I stripped naked, wore my desk around and swung on the blinds," recalled. "I was just a complete distraction to all the other students."

But when he finally received his ADHD diagnosis at 17 years old, Pennington saw his life transform dramatically. He told People, "It really did open my mind to the fact that maybe there was something wrong with me. I'm now seeing life in a different way, because I didn't fail at everything (anymore)." Pennington found his calling in carpentry, a skill that would eventually land him on HGTV and launch a career. He continued, "Every person out there with ADHD has a hidden talent that they must find, because it's the confidence that you can gain from that [discovery] that's life changing."

