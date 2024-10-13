What Really Happened To Emily Gilmore From Gilmore Girls?

She's a dancer, a stage player, a film actor, and a TV star; why not throw "author" in there too? It seems like Kelly Bishop thought the same when she released her memoir, "The Third Gilmore," in September 2024. The book discusses her road to stardom, including her time in the original Broadway cast of "A Chorus Line," as well as her break-out film role in "Dirty Dancing." She writes of her professional peak in "Gilmore Girls" – to which she nods in the memoir's title – and her personal life, like losing her husband, Lee Leonard, who died of cancer in 2018.

Bishop told Forbes that "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino pushed her to share her story, which fell around the time of the COVID-19 shutdown, so the actor thought she would try her hand at writing. When asked what she wants people to take from her story, she highlights companionship, especially through the love story between her and Leonard, a former ESPN host whom Bishop married in 1981. "Yes, we're lovers — we're this, we're that — but when you can become a partner and a buddy and a pal — and laughing. That was one of the best things about him," Bishop said. The actor opened up about her personal life more than she ever has, especially when revealing that she once had an abortion. Bishop explained to Forbes that she had no intention of getting so personal, but the overturning of Roe v. Wade motivated her to write about it. "I thought that was kind of important for people to hear, especially people who don't have that right anymore," she said. "I'm hoping we get it back."

