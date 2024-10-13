Everything We Know About Reba McEntire's Restaurant

Celebrities lending their name to restaurants and bars is a common occurrence, especially in the country music world. While there is always a new spot popping up in Nashville with a country star's name plastered across it, rarely do these venues make a huge social impact. Reba McEntire is once again the exception to the rule. Just as she has always been a positive outlier in her career, her new restaurant is breathing new life into a dying town.

Atoka, Oklahoma is a small town of around 3,000 residents. The town is situated on U.S. Highway 75, but sees almost no visitors. Despite a prosperous history as a mining and manufacturing town, it has slowly been in decline since the early 2000s, and the pandemic nearly broke the town. Fortunately, country star Reba McEntire is from Atoka County and grew up about fifteen minutes down the road from the city.

City officials began planning ways to revitalize the decaying city by bringing in visitors Highway 75 traffic. According to the New York Times, Carol Ervin, the economic development director of Atoka, reached out to Reba with a proposal. McEntire partnered with the local Choctaw Nation to front the money for a new restaurant, blessing it with her name, memorabilia, and a sizable investment. "I thought it was a pipe dream," McEntire said. "You have got to dream big to make it big." The result was a complete economic shift in the community, a stunning live-music venue, and a second chance for a town near the end of its rope. It opened in January 2024 and is available by walk-in or reservation. Just expect a bit of a wait to be seated.

