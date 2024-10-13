Selena Gomez And Her Sister Gracie Have A Huge Age Gap - Here's Why
When Selena Gomez released the music video for her song "Single Soon," a little girl's voice could be heard at the beginning. She said, "Hi, I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all!" The voice belonged to Gracie Teefey, Gomez's little sister. They have the same mother and different fathers — Gomez's father is Rick Gomez, and Gracie's father is Gomez's stepfather, Brian Teefey. The sisters also have a rather large age gap of over 20 years, since Gomez was born in July 1992 and Gracie was born in June 2013.
Gomez and Gracie's mother, Mandy Teefey, was one of the moms honored by Glamour as part of their Women of the Year 2024 issue. Speaking to the outlet, Mandy discussed her daughters being so far apart in age. "I had Selena at 16, so I really didn't have any idea of what to expect," Mandy said when asked about motherhood. "It's almost like we grew up together. ... And then I had Gracie when I was later in life. So it's been different experiences completely and a blessing, but yes, very daunting."
The 20 years between them has not kept Gomez and Gracie from having a sweet sisterly bond.
Selena Gomez has talked often about how much she loves her sister
Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey have shared many fun moments together. In 2019, they both attended the "Frozen II" premiere in matching outfits. Teefey has also appeared on Gomez's social media pages often. In March 2022, Gomez shared photos of her and Teefey hugging with the caption, "forever my favorite human." When Gomez attended her good friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in April 2023, she brought Gracie along and commemorated the concert on Instagram.
In July 2024, Gomez shared a carousel of older photos of her and Teefey to Instagram. The "Love On" singer captioned them, "there's nothing like a little sister and the bond you have [heart emoji, teary emoji] I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl."
While speaking to Vogue in October 2023, Gomez spoke about mental health and how spending time with her little sister is helpful. "She reminds me of a perspective in life that can be a bit simpler and pure," Gomez said. "Even just having a moment with her makes me feel better." For more on Gomez's family, check out the truth of Gomez's relationship with her mother.