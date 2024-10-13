Selena Gomez And Her Sister Gracie Have A Huge Age Gap - Here's Why

When Selena Gomez released the music video for her song "Single Soon," a little girl's voice could be heard at the beginning. She said, "Hi, I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all!" The voice belonged to Gracie Teefey, Gomez's little sister. They have the same mother and different fathers — Gomez's father is Rick Gomez, and Gracie's father is Gomez's stepfather, Brian Teefey. The sisters also have a rather large age gap of over 20 years, since Gomez was born in July 1992 and Gracie was born in June 2013.

Advertisement

Gomez and Gracie's mother, Mandy Teefey, was one of the moms honored by Glamour as part of their Women of the Year 2024 issue. Speaking to the outlet, Mandy discussed her daughters being so far apart in age. "I had Selena at 16, so I really didn't have any idea of what to expect," Mandy said when asked about motherhood. "It's almost like we grew up together. ... And then I had Gracie when I was later in life. So it's been different experiences completely and a blessing, but yes, very daunting."

The 20 years between them has not kept Gomez and Gracie from having a sweet sisterly bond.