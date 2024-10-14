What John Krasinski's First Time Meeting Emily Blunt Was Really Like

"It's kind of a sad, lame story," Emily Blunt revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" of her first time meeting husband John Krasinski. "I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend," Blunt told the host. She recalled how Krasinski, who was sitting with fellow actor Justin Theroux, left his table to greet their mutual friend and meet Blunt. "He just stood there and made me laugh," said Blunt.

For Krasinski, it wasn't his first encounter with Blunt. In an interview with Glamour, the actor revealed that he has watched his wife's break-out movie, "The Devil Wears Prada," 75 times, admitting that she once caught him watching it when she stopped by his apartment while they were dating. "I'm sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching 'The Devil Wears Prada,'" he quipped.

Krasinski has also admitted that he never thought his stunning wife would want to go on a second date with him. With that in mind, the actor decided to go all in and bring Blunt to a gun range for their first date. "I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her because she'd be like, 'This is ridiculous, I can have anyone and not you,' that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away,' and then that way you don't feel bad," Krasinski joked to Conan O'Brien on "Conan." His plan obviously didn't work, since the two stars are madly in love with a happy family and booming career together.

