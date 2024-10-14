Trump's Former VP Summed Up His Advice For JD Vance In Two Words

Since becoming the Republican nominee for vice president in July 2024, J.D. Vance has struggled to appeal to American voters. With an average favorability rating of 35%, according to FiveThirtyEight, the embattled U.S. senator has drawn criticism from all sides for his weird moments and bizarre claims. However, Vance has seemingly found an unexpected ally in Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence. Despite refusing to endorse his former boss in light of Trump's alleged role in instigating the January 6 Capitol riots, Pence was more than happy to offer his potential successor a few words of advice while speaking at Middle Tennessee State University for Constitution Day. Per Newsweek, Pence's advice was brief but poignant: "Be prepared."

Given the way Pence's tenure in the Trump administration ended, it isn't hard to detect the ominous undertone of these words. However, Pence stopped short of directly invoking the former president's bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Instead, his advice remained focused on the broader importance of remaining informed and ready in the event "history call[s]" upon him to assume the responsibilities of the highest office.

Pence's advice has particular resonance when considering Trump's age. Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, Trump is officially the oldest candidate to ever run for president at 78 years old. Although Pence and Vance have not formally spoken since Vance joined the ticket, Pence said he prays "more than once a day" for the vice presidential hopeful and would gladly "sit down" with him if approached.

