JD Vance's Bizarre Claim About His Children And Eggs Is Sure To Crack Trump's Last Nerve

JD Vance can't seem to make public appearances without creating an embarrassing viral moment. On September 23, 2024, Donald Trump's VP pick made a stop at a grocery store with his children. As Vance's sons hugged him, he urged them to act like "normal kids" and one son seemingly said "no" twice in response. Then, the Republican VP hopeful stated the prices of groceries had gone up because of "Kamala Harris' policies." As Vance's little ones demanded some eggs, the Ohio senator ludicrously claimed that his three children, all of whom are under the age of seven, "ate about 14 eggs every single morning."

Advertisement

JD Vance: "Yes, buddy. Want some eggs? Let's talk about eggs. Because these guys [pointing to his kids] actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning." So weird pic.twitter.com/hHc4BP23Qs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 22, 2024

Vance dug himself into an even deeper hole by further asserting that a dozen eggs came with a price tag of $4 because of the inflation caused by the current, seemingly faulty administration. However, it didn't take eagle-eyed observers on X, formerly known as Twitter, long to notice that the grocery store was selling them for $2.99. Others discovered more holes in his statement by pointing out that he had picked up a 30-egg pack.

Some social media users found the mishap hilarious, while others criticized the "Hillbilly Elegy" author for his remarks, with one writing, "Vance is both an obsessive liar and an idiot shopper." It's worth noting that in April 2024, CBS News reported that the price of a dozen large eggs had increased by nearly $3 on average. However, reports chalked the hike up to a reduced supply caused by a bird flu outbreak, rather than governmental policies.

Advertisement