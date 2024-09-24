JD Vance's Bizarre Claim About His Children And Eggs Is Sure To Crack Trump's Last Nerve
JD Vance can't seem to make public appearances without creating an embarrassing viral moment. On September 23, 2024, Donald Trump's VP pick made a stop at a grocery store with his children. As Vance's sons hugged him, he urged them to act like "normal kids" and one son seemingly said "no" twice in response. Then, the Republican VP hopeful stated the prices of groceries had gone up because of "Kamala Harris' policies." As Vance's little ones demanded some eggs, the Ohio senator ludicrously claimed that his three children, all of whom are under the age of seven, "ate about 14 eggs every single morning."
JD Vance: "Yes, buddy. Want some eggs? Let's talk about eggs. Because these guys [pointing to his kids] actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning."
Vance dug himself into an even deeper hole by further asserting that a dozen eggs came with a price tag of $4 because of the inflation caused by the current, seemingly faulty administration. However, it didn't take eagle-eyed observers on X, formerly known as Twitter, long to notice that the grocery store was selling them for $2.99. Others discovered more holes in his statement by pointing out that he had picked up a 30-egg pack.
Some social media users found the mishap hilarious, while others criticized the "Hillbilly Elegy" author for his remarks, with one writing, "Vance is both an obsessive liar and an idiot shopper." It's worth noting that in April 2024, CBS News reported that the price of a dozen large eggs had increased by nearly $3 on average. However, reports chalked the hike up to a reduced supply caused by a bird flu outbreak, rather than governmental policies.
The 2024 election campaign has been chock-full of embarrassing JD Vance moments
As the clip of JD Vance's failed trip to the grocery store made the rounds on social media, Donald Trump apparently set out to do some damage control as an X user posted a clip of the former president handing a mother-of-three $100 to help out with her grocery store bill. Still, it's safe to say that nothing could take away from the controversial politician's supposed buyer's remorse from all the weird Vance moments seen by millions thus far. In August, the bestselling author visited a local donut shop in Georgia and attempted to chat with the employees as they fulfilled his order. Although the people working at the establishment were visibly uncomfortable, Vance still continued to pepper them with inane questions, which created an incredibly awkward situation.
JD Vance buys donuts in Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta Georgia pic.twitter.com/xOO2j3AoRf
To make matters even worse, his Democratic VP opponent Tim Walz made a video to school Vance on ordering donuts after the campaign flop. Unlike the "Hillbilly Elegy" author, Walz managed to have a normal and even warm conversation with the employees working at the donut shop, and his video naturally fared much better with social media users as a result. Yet somehow, all of that paled in comparison to Vance's viral handshake disaster, which was almost too embarrassing to watch.
At the end of the day though, it doesn't seem like the faces of the Republican ticket are the only people bearing the brunt of these tough moments. Don Jr.'s sidelining from his father's campaign made it clear he was being punished for recommending Vance.