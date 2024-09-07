Weird JD Vance Moments Seen By Millions
Ever since Democratic VP contender Tim Walz labeled JD Vance as "weird," the tag has stuck, despite the GOP campaigns' best efforts to counteract it. But why is this so, given that name-calling isn't exactly a rarity since the Trumps entered America's political scene? The simple answer is that it's true: JD Vance is weird, and not in a good way. One of the most unsettling aspects of his weirdness concerns his archaic and gender-oppressive views on women, despite being married to an immigrant lawyer.
For instance, his claim that women without children don't have a direct stake in America was particularly off-putting. Another curious detail concerns his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy"," which was meant to introduce himself to Americans. It not only reinforced harmful stereotypes of people from Appalachia but also displayed his thinly concealed disdain for poor people. However, the strangest part of the memoir isn't his beliefs; rather, it's the fact that Vance is not from Appalachia and didn't even spend a large part of his childhood there.
Worse, his chosen name for the book, "Hillbilly," is sometimes considered a derogatory term to describe Appalachians. Many Ohio natives and Appalachian residents, such as writers David Dewitt, Silas House, and Willie Carver, have criticized him for contemptuously portraying the struggles of their community as personal failings rather than as predictable outcomes of growing up in poverty-stricken and exploited regions. From his puzzling views to his strange behavior and odd public statements, it's safe to say that JD Vance is never beating the "weird" allegations, especially as more unsettling actions emerge.
JD Vance's answer to a question about beer was pretty odd and disjointed
JD Vance seems on a mission to create a "normal person" aura, but his failed attempts have everyone pointing to how odd he is. One of his most awkward press encounters was in Eau Clair on August 7, 2024. When asked why people in Wisconsin would want to have a beer with him, he replied:
"Uh, well, I guess, I guess they'd, they'd like, they'd want to have a beer with me because I actually do like to drink beer." As if his defensive answer wasn't bad enough, he went on: "I probably like to drink beer a little bit too much, but that's okay, I'm sure the media won't give me too much crap over that."
Q. "Why would people in Wisconsin want to have a beer with you?"
JD Vance: "Hahahaha. Uh well, I guess, I guess they'd, they'd like, they'd want to have a beer with me because I actually do like to drink beer."
So weird.pic.twitter.com/CQRWiFL8mN
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 7, 2024
Vance must have noticed how awkward this answer was because he tried to change the subject immediately: "But look, I mean, my ... the reason I'm doing this and the reason I think Donald Trump is doing this — and I think the media often slanders him but ... I've never met a guy who likes normal people more than Donald Trump." For a self-acclaimed beer-lover, he was certainly awkward about the subject. Not to mention how weird it is to hear JD Vance praise Donald Trump, despite calling him "unfit for our nation's highest office" just eight years before.
JD Vance's jokes about harming reporters were disturbing
While the media is far from a perfect institution, it's safe to say that Americans would be unable to make informed decisions without the work of reporters who put their lives on the line. However, JD Vance doesn't seem to think so. In fact, he has made multiple uncomfortable jokes about harming media personnel. And though he did clarify that he was joking, the repetitive pattern is definitely worth a second thought.
One of Vance's dark jokes was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Reese Gorman, a reporter for NOTUS. According to Gorman's August 20, 2024 post, Vance reportedly said, "You have any food here you really don't like? We'll take some and feed it to the journalists on the plane."
Vance again joked about harming reporters when he told a crowd in Valdosta, Georgia, to let all reporters ask questions, even if they were from a "fake news" (aka anti-Trump) outlet. "We can run them out of town after they ask their question." When criticized for these comments, GOP supporters brush them off as jokes. But given that Vance's comments on "childless cat ladies" were also termed a joke, it's giving repetitive lack of accountability.
He had the weirdest response to racist comments about his wife, Usha
JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and white racists have used this as a reason to pile on him. One of the many comments came from white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who actually visited Donald Trump at his home in 2022. "Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?" (via The Hill).
When asked about his response to the hate, many would have expected JD to fiercely and directly defend his wife. However, his response was, at best, lukewarm and quite odd. "I love my wife so much. I love her because she's who she is. Obviously, she's not a white person, and we've been attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I love Usha. She's such a good mom," he said on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"Obviously she's not a white person...but I love Usha, she's such a good mom."
Honestly this is such a weird way to respond to white supremacist attacks on your Indian American wife. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/aC5BIOzm1D
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 27, 2024
Expectedly, social media users called JD out over his weak defense of his wife. One X user commented: "Idk I'm not a political prodigy but if you're defending your wife from white supremacists in a way that also sounds like you're kind of apologizing for being married to her you're probably doing it wrong?" What's even weirder is that JD supports Donald Trump, a man who has wined and dined with Nick Fuentes.
JD Vance did not object to his mother-in-law being called a post-menopausal female
Unfortunately, JD Vance's inability to defend the women in his life also extends to his mother-in-law. In 2020, he was a guest on Eric Weinstein's podcast, "The Portal." The audio clip started off pretty innocently, with JD speaking about the benefits of his son having his grandmother, Usha Vance's mother, living with them. "It makes him a much better human being to have exposure to his grandparents. And the evidence on this is super clear."
Agreeing with him, Weinstein commented, "That's the whole purpose of the post-menopausal female in theory." JD Vance's response was "Yes." In defense of this highly insulting clip, his campaign claimed that the "yes" response was given midway through the sentence before Weinstein said "post-menopausal female."
NEW VANCE AUDIO: In an interview from 2020, JD Vance agrees with a podcast host who says having grandmothers help raise children is "the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female."
He also agrees when the host says grandparents helping raise children is a "weird, unadvertised... pic.twitter.com/W4KwHfZyw2
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 14, 2024
However, this excuse falls flat. JD not only said "yes," but he also didn't object or clarify that he didn't agree with the term being used to describe his mother-in-law, a biology professor. Worse still, JD's comments on how "childless cat ladies" don't have a real stake in the country echo the same ideology that classifies older women as "post-menopausal females." It's odd that despite JD's clear reliance on his mother-in-law for childcare, he let a podcaster describe her derogatorily.
He has had multiple bizarre encounters with regular folk
It's safe to say that JD Vance doesn't interact well with normal people. But this doesn't stop him from trying, and the results are painfully awkward clips that make it obvious the potential VP is struggling. In one clip posted on X, JD Vance was giving a speech in Ohio and, at random points, burst into the most awkward and uncomfortable laughter ever.
Given that the Republican party frequently makes fun of Kamala Harris for laughing too much, the clip was immensely hard to watch. It's unclear if JD Vance was merely trying to be personable or if he lost track of what he was trying to say. Another equally weird moment was when JD Vance, in a disastrous new haircut, visited Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, where he and his team purchased some donuts. "The zoo has come to town," JD Vance said to the donut shop worker. "Thank you for letting us come in here."
I can't stop thinking about this totally normal, definitely human (not a lizard), exchange by JD Vance at a donut shop. pic.twitter.com/iJZnsnVeLi
— Nick Mercadante (@NMercad) August 25, 2024
It's unclear if Vance meant "circus" instead of "zoo" or why he was making a show of thanking a worker for letting them patronize the shop, but he went on either way. "I'm JD Vance. I'm running for Vice President. Good to see you." His over-enthusiastic greeting was replied to with an "okay" by the worker, who was no doubt as uncomfortable as we were. As one commenter said, "He has all the charm of a police officer trying to get you to say something you'll contradict later."