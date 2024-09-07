Ever since Democratic VP contender Tim Walz labeled JD Vance as "weird," the tag has stuck, despite the GOP campaigns' best efforts to counteract it. But why is this so, given that name-calling isn't exactly a rarity since the Trumps entered America's political scene? The simple answer is that it's true: JD Vance is weird, and not in a good way. One of the most unsettling aspects of his weirdness concerns his archaic and gender-oppressive views on women, despite being married to an immigrant lawyer.

For instance, his claim that women without children don't have a direct stake in America was particularly off-putting. Another curious detail concerns his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy"," which was meant to introduce himself to Americans. It not only reinforced harmful stereotypes of people from Appalachia but also displayed his thinly concealed disdain for poor people. However, the strangest part of the memoir isn't his beliefs; rather, it's the fact that Vance is not from Appalachia and didn't even spend a large part of his childhood there.

Worse, his chosen name for the book, "Hillbilly," is sometimes considered a derogatory term to describe Appalachians. Many Ohio natives and Appalachian residents, such as writers David Dewitt, Silas House, and Willie Carver, have criticized him for contemptuously portraying the struggles of their community as personal failings rather than as predictable outcomes of growing up in poverty-stricken and exploited regions. From his puzzling views to his strange behavior and odd public statements, it's safe to say that JD Vance is never beating the "weird" allegations, especially as more unsettling actions emerge.

