Mila Kunis Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Since she achieved fame as a 14-year-old in "That '70s Show," Mila Kunis has undergone quite the transformation, having been recognized in adulthood for her beauty as the "Sexiest Woman in the World" by FHM in 2013, and as one of "The 100 Hottest Sex Symbols of All Time" by Men's Health in 2020. However, her changing looks have also brought Kunis more negative posterity, and the "Bad Moms" star has not been without her fair share of plastic surgery accusations.

According to MYA Cosmetic Surgery, the work Kunis may have had done over the years ranges from a possible nose job or rhinoplasty to having her breasts enlarged. While some might attribute these changes in her appearance to her body naturally changing as she grew older, MYA points out features which appear noticeably altered in recent photos compared to ones taken earlier in her career, including a more defined nose and improved curves.

Despite the rumors surrounding her getting plastic surgery, Mila Kunis told Harper's Bazaar in March 2012 that she was not interested in changing her appearance at the time. "I will not put a needle in my body unless I have a medical reason," she said. However, she said that she would consider changing her mind as she got older.

