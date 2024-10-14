Mila Kunis Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Since she achieved fame as a 14-year-old in "That '70s Show," Mila Kunis has undergone quite the transformation, having been recognized in adulthood for her beauty as the "Sexiest Woman in the World" by FHM in 2013, and as one of "The 100 Hottest Sex Symbols of All Time" by Men's Health in 2020. However, her changing looks have also brought Kunis more negative posterity, and the "Bad Moms" star has not been without her fair share of plastic surgery accusations.
According to MYA Cosmetic Surgery, the work Kunis may have had done over the years ranges from a possible nose job or rhinoplasty to having her breasts enlarged. While some might attribute these changes in her appearance to her body naturally changing as she grew older, MYA points out features which appear noticeably altered in recent photos compared to ones taken earlier in her career, including a more defined nose and improved curves.
Despite the rumors surrounding her getting plastic surgery, Mila Kunis told Harper's Bazaar in March 2012 that she was not interested in changing her appearance at the time. "I will not put a needle in my body unless I have a medical reason," she said. However, she said that she would consider changing her mind as she got older.
Mila Kunis rejects beauty standards
Though Mila Kunis left the door open for getting plastic surgery at a later date, she has also been vocal about defying modern beauty conventions. In June 2012, she told The Sun (per Life & Style) that she's more focused on working hard to earn respect as an actor, rather than by flaunting her appearance. "Some women rely on their looks to make it, and others know that they need to work hard to not just be treated as a pretty object and have a serious career," she said. "So, I've never bought into my own beauty myth and I have always worked hard and believed in myself as an actress in order to get where I am."
Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher, who have sparked divorce rumors in the past, have also been open about their choice not to bathe with soap regularly. In a July 2021 episode of the Dax Shepard podcast "Armchair Expert," the couple said they do not always wash their entire bodies with soap, nor do they bathe their children daily. Kunis in particular is opposed to giving into peer pressure, whether it's avoiding society's expected cleanliness standards or refusing to join social media.
In addition to objecting to physical beauty expectations, Kunis has also voiced her displeasure with digital image alterations. She told Glamour in July 2016 that she dislikes the idea of having her features digitally enhanced. "I hate it," she said. "There was a company that I did a photo shoot for once that manipulated the photo so much, I was like, 'That's not even me.'"