5 Times Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Have Sparked Divorce Rumors

Despite their immense fame, actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis predominantly keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple, who share two children, tied the knot in 2015 and have only spoken about one another on a handful of occasions.

Advertisement

That included an interview in 2017 when the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star made it clear that any rumors she and her husband don't really get along were totally false. "My husband does not annoy me. He really doesn't," she told E! News. "I don't know if this happens later. We've only been married for a handful of years, you know it's very much in the honeymoon phase. [We] still really love and like each other daily." In 2023, Kutcher shared an Instagram photo of his wife standing under a rainbow and captioned it, "I'm the Luckiest man alive."

However, their sweet comments about each other haven't been enough to ward off speculation their marriage may not be built to last. In fact, Kutcher and Kunis' relationship has a few red flags, and they've been hit by quite a collection of divorce rumors.

Advertisement