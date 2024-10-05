5 Times Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Have Sparked Divorce Rumors
Despite their immense fame, actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis predominantly keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple, who share two children, tied the knot in 2015 and have only spoken about one another on a handful of occasions.
That included an interview in 2017 when the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star made it clear that any rumors she and her husband don't really get along were totally false. "My husband does not annoy me. He really doesn't," she told E! News. "I don't know if this happens later. We've only been married for a handful of years, you know it's very much in the honeymoon phase. [We] still really love and like each other daily." In 2023, Kutcher shared an Instagram photo of his wife standing under a rainbow and captioned it, "I'm the Luckiest man alive."
However, their sweet comments about each other haven't been enough to ward off speculation their marriage may not be built to last. In fact, Kutcher and Kunis' relationship has a few red flags, and they've been hit by quite a collection of divorce rumors.
Ashton Kutcher's past association with Diddy sparked divorce rumors
In September 2024, Ashton Kutcher was thrown into the Diddy legal drama (the rapper was arrested that month on sex trafficking charges, which he denied). That led to the resurfacing of Kutcher's 2019 appearance on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," in which he was asked about Diddy's infamous parties. "I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said on the episode, before adding, "We became fast friends." Several TikTok videos, including uploads from @celebsgossipers and @sammysamslife then began racking up views, suggesting Kunis wasn't happy Kutcher was associated with the controversial star. They even claimed the two had been living apart as a result. Adding more fuel to the split fire, Daily Mail published candid photos of Kutcher and Kunis spending time with their children separately.
However, People's source wasn't having any of it. "This is absolutely ridiculous and false," they said of the split chatter. A second insider added, "Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media." And that was that.
A source claimed Mila Kunis felt 'suffocated' by Ashton Kutcher
In 2019, In Touch ran a story that claimed Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had ended their marriage. The gossip magazine put the couple on the cover alongside the dramatic headline "It's over!" But it wasn't, and they fortunately saw the funny side.
Kutcher took to Instagram to dispel the rumors, sharing a video of himself and Kunis discussing the false story. Kunis pulled up the cover on her phone as Kutcher joked, "It's over between us? Oh my God. What are we going to do?" Kunis then chimed in, "I felt suffocated," to which her husband replied, "You felt suffocated by me. I was just so overbearing, wasn't I?"
The duo continued to pick apart the story, as Kutcher playfully declared, "I don't get the kids anymore!?" The video was a big hit with fans and plenty shared their thoughts in the comments. "Hahaha you 2 are so perfect in every way. Best sarcasm!! I [love] your senses of humor! Keep it coming," one person commented. "So glad you guys can just joke and move passed such stupid tabloids. You two are the best!!" another wrote.
Rumors swirled that Ashton Kutcher wasn't taking their relationship seriously
Ashton Kutcher doesn't exactly have a reputation for being the most serious guy (remember, "Punk'd"?), and a source claimed in 2019 that Mila Kunis had reached her limit with his aloof antics. A source opened up to the now defunct outlet OK! Magazine Australia (via Magzter), claiming Kunis had apparently threatened divorce.
The insider declared the parents apparently had differing views on therapy as Kunis felt she and Kutcher should seek marriage counseling, but he wouldn't go. "Things have been rocky for a while. And now Mila has finally given Ashton an ultimatum: take our marriage seriously, or it's over," the source shared.
Kutcher and Kunis haven't shared publicly if they ever did seek counselling, but it was reported during Kutcher's first marriage to Demi Moore that he was open to the idea. E! News reported in 2011 that Kutcher and Moore had attended a session that involved Kabbalah teachings, suggesting OK! Magazine Australia's claims may not have been totally accurate.
Demi Moore's confessions reportedly put a strain on Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage
Ashton Kutcher was married to Demi Moore between 2005 and 2011 (the two finalized their split in 2013), but old wounds were opened in 2019 after Moore released her tell-all memoir "Inside Out." In it, she dished on life behind closed doors with Kutcher, including admitting they engaged in threesomes and that she once miscarried Kutcher's baby.
The candid confessions reportedly pushed Kutcher and Kunis to the brink. "It's all too much for Mila. She had prepared herself for news of the miscarriage — Ashton had told her about it — but she had no clue about the threesomes! It's beyond humiliating," a source claimed to Australia's Women's Day (via PressReader). The insider even said Kunis had considered leaving the family home she and Kutcher shared, and she wanted to take their kids with her.
Only, Kunis stayed put and the two worked through the tough time together, quelling the split chatter. A Closer Weekly source even said that their relationship had become more solid because of the book. "[It helped Kutcher see] how strong Mila is as a person and partner and how she supports him through thick and thin," they shared.
The cost and stress of building a mansion reportedly nearly pushed them to divorce
Another time Women's Day claimed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were headed to Splitsville? In 2020, when the outlet purported building a mansion to facilitate their very lavish lifestyles had led to serious fallouts. "This mega-compound they're building is costing an absolute fortune and it's causing a lot of arguments," a source claimed (via Press Reader). "Their dream home is turning into a nightmare, and bets are on that they'll never get to move in before they call it quits." The outlet suggested things were so tense that Kutcher and Kunis were gearing up for a $450 million divorce (which never happened).
The family did move into the house and, thankfully, seemed happier than ever in it. However, Kunis did appear to hint that the mammoth task put some pressure on their relationship. "Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us," she confessed to Architectural Digest in 2021. Thankfully, it seemed to make them, and the many divorce rumors didn't break them either.