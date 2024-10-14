Ashton Kutcher Supposedly Had An Affair While Married To Demi Moore. Here's What We Know

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore's split made it clear that their 8-year relationship wasn't nearly as perfect as it seemed from the outside. About a month before the celebrity couple announced the end of their marriage, a woman named Sara Leal confessed to Us Weekly that she'd had a one-night stand with Kutcher around the time of his sixth wedding anniversary, in September 2011. Leal claimed that their paths crossed at a tight-knit Hollywood party in San Diego's Hard Rock Hotel and that the "That '70s Show" alum was trying to subtly flirt with her throughout the night.

According to her account, they had a few drinks at one point in the night and took off their clothes to get into a hot tub together around the time of the sunrise. Leal recalled that they were joined by another woman, who inquired about Kutcher's relationship status. The actor clarified that he was "separated" from Moore and they ended up having sex twice on that fateful night as a result. While reflecting on their encounter, Leal admitted, "If they're happily married then I feel bad, yes." She continued, "It's not something I'm willing to do again. He said he was separated and it felt natural."

During a 2019 appearance on "Good Morning America," the "Substance" star shockingly confirmed that she learned of her husband's alleged infidelity through a Google alert. Moore immediately called her partner of eight years to get to the bottom of things and he wasted no time in coming clean. To make matters worse, the actor had to attend the premiere of a Lifetime miniseries she'd directed shortly thereafter.

