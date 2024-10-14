Ashton Kutcher Supposedly Had An Affair While Married To Demi Moore. Here's What We Know
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore's split made it clear that their 8-year relationship wasn't nearly as perfect as it seemed from the outside. About a month before the celebrity couple announced the end of their marriage, a woman named Sara Leal confessed to Us Weekly that she'd had a one-night stand with Kutcher around the time of his sixth wedding anniversary, in September 2011. Leal claimed that their paths crossed at a tight-knit Hollywood party in San Diego's Hard Rock Hotel and that the "That '70s Show" alum was trying to subtly flirt with her throughout the night.
According to her account, they had a few drinks at one point in the night and took off their clothes to get into a hot tub together around the time of the sunrise. Leal recalled that they were joined by another woman, who inquired about Kutcher's relationship status. The actor clarified that he was "separated" from Moore and they ended up having sex twice on that fateful night as a result. While reflecting on their encounter, Leal admitted, "If they're happily married then I feel bad, yes." She continued, "It's not something I'm willing to do again. He said he was separated and it felt natural."
During a 2019 appearance on "Good Morning America," the "Substance" star shockingly confirmed that she learned of her husband's alleged infidelity through a Google alert. Moore immediately called her partner of eight years to get to the bottom of things and he wasted no time in coming clean. To make matters worse, the actor had to attend the premiere of a Lifetime miniseries she'd directed shortly thereafter.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore supposedly had threesomes during their marriage
During Demi Moore's "GMA" interview, the actor shared that although she was livid upon learning of Ashton's Kutcher's infidelity, she entered into a protective dissociative state to ensure she was able to walk the red carpet for the series she directed. Meanwhile, in her memoir, "Inside Out," Moore revealed that she was willing to change aspects of herself to fit into Kutcher's idea of an ideal wife. "I put him first," the "G.I. Jane" star pointed out, per People. "So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be." The celebrity couple had threesomes on two occasions, both of which filled Moore with "shame."
To make matters even worse, Kutcher used them as an excuse for his infidelity since these threesomes "blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done." The "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" star was also unfaithful twice during their relationship, as she acknowledged in "Inside Out." The "Two And A Half Men" alum and Moore ultimately finalized their divorce in November 2013.
By then, Kutcher's relationship with Mila Kunis had been going on for over a year. Speaking to Esquire in 2023, the actor and investor asserted that the "Friends With Benefits" star had confronted him about his infidelity, arguing, "You were an a**hole for a good two years." Fortunately, Kunis' harsh but frank words motivated Kutcher's stunning transformation into a better man and the celebrity couple is still going strong today.