The Transformation Of Ashton Kutcher

The following article includes mentions of suicide and sexual assault.

Whether you're a fan of noughties goofball comedies, celebrities getting pranked, or star-studded rom-coms, odds are you're familiar with Ashton Kutcher's work. He's had an impressive 25-year career that's spanned acting, producing, writing, and even investing in tech, earning himself an impressive $200 million net worth while somehow maintaining his lovable charm along the way.

The odds weren't always in Kutcher's favor, as the "That '70s Show" star endured tragedy from an early age, but he's overcome tremendous obstacles to become the icon he is today. In August 2013, during his Teen Choice Awards acceptance speech, Kutcher explained how he was able to go from dishwashing and janitorial jobs to acting on screen. "I believe that opportunity looks a lot like hard work. ... I've never had a job in my life that I'm better than. I was always just lucky to have a job. And every job I had was a stepping stone to my next job. And I never quit my job until I had my next job," he said.

With this mentality, Kutcher has had an incredible transformation. From his humble beginnings in Iowa to his career in Hollywood, and branching out into other ventures, the actor has not only been lucky in terms of the opportunities that have come his way, but he's also worked extremely hard to get to where he is today.