What Patrick Kennedy Blames For The Deaths Of His Aunt Rosemary And Cousin David

On April 25, 1984, Robert F. Kennedy's son, David Kennedy, sadly died from a drug overdose at the age of just 28. During his cousin Patrick Kennedy's chat with People, he argued that David had developed undiagnosed PTSD from his father's assassination in 1968. As Patrick pointed out, "David lost his father so violently and then, having to watch it all on television. I don't think anybody understood that [PTSD] was a real injury that, if untreated, would kill him." In the 1983 book, "Kennedy: The New Generation," Robert's and JFK's rebellious sister, Kathleen Cavendish, wrote that David was supposed to have been asleep at the time of his father's assassination, but the high-energy day had caused him to stay up later than usual. Presidential biographer Theodore White was the first to notice that then-13-year-old David was understandably "'devastated at the sight he had just seen,'" per The New York Times.

Decades later, in 2019, another member of the Kennedy family, Patrick's cousin, Saoirse Roisin Hill, also passed away following an accidental drug overdose. In the aftermath, Patrick wrote a piece for USA Today in which he commended Hill for being so open about her mental health struggles. The former congressman also stated that the term "Kennedy Family Curse" was pretty insulting. The mental health advocate proclaimed that they came from a "painfully typical" family, further contending, "We have an unsurprising incidence of mental illness and addiction — our illnesses are no different than anyone else's and our tragic losses to them have not been so out of the ordinary."

