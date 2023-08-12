Kathleen Kennedy: 12 Facts About JFK's Rebellious Sister Who Married British Royalty

Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy was the famed rebellious daughter of Joseph and Rose Kennedy. She was the fourth child born in the family, and was John F. Kennedy's second sister. During her short life, Kennedy accomplished a great deal. And as her great-niece Kathleen Kennedy — who is indeed her namesake — noted, she also possessed great character. "The times she lived in necessitated bravery and a strong ability to carry on in the face of tragedy," the younger Kick once said, per the New York Post. "Her decisions were informed by her own moral compass, not that of her parents or society."

However, her life also wasn't without controversy. While Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy was beloved for her spirit and charming personality, she also created a lot of problems for the conscientious Kennedy family due to her more rebellious nature. This included going against her parents' religious ideologies, engaging in a controversial affair, and making other challenging personal choices. Yet, at the same time, no matter what their differences were, Kennedy was a favorite of the family as well as friends and acquaintances who knew her. Below are 12 facts about the rebellious Kennedy.