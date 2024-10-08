Who Is Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon? All About Taylor Swift's New Pal
Athletes are used to being in the spotlight. Even if that wasn't their end goal and they simply went into the NFL for the love of football, most top grade athletes do gain somewhat of a following. In recent years though, it seems that it's not only the players who have a following, but also their partners. From the biggest girlfriend of all, Travis Kelce's honey, Taylor Swift, to QB Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, there are some big personalities amongst these WAGs. WAGs stands for wives and girlfriends of athletes, but it's more so about being a partner in the public eye because of who they've chosen to be with.
Considering Swift is now a WAG herself, among the rest of her accolades, it's no surprise that she's making friends with some of her new cohort. And one of her newest pals is Mecole Hardman Jr's fiancée, Chariah Gordon. The Chiefs wide receiver has been with Gordon since 2021, and the couple were engaged in 2024. They already have two children together, Mecole Hardman III, who was born on the same day as the 2023 Super Bowl, as well as a baby girl whose name has yet to be revealed. After the Chiefs game in October 2024, Gordon posted an Instagram story with her new friend Swift. Fans took the video to TikTok and have been buzzing about the pop star's new WAG friend ever since, especially after the Brittany Mahomes controversy.
A new endeavor for Chariah Gordon?
Other than being a WAG, Chariah Gordon has also proven herself as a CEO and a musician. Gordon owns a skincare company called The GLO Collection. According to the company's website, Gordon felt like women of color didn't have a specific place when it came to skincare and said, "This is our space for melanated organic skincare, chic fashion, and vivacious femininity." She continued on by saying, "No longer are we asking for a seat at the table. Instead, we are beautifully making moves in our own lane." Not only is she a CEO though, Gordon has also released music in the past, which could be what made her and Taylor Swift click.
Now, it seems Gordon is a contender for Bravo's recently announced WAGs reality show about the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs. While the pilot episode of the new series has already been filmed, a source told People that the series was definitely still a "work in progress." However, another source seemed to confirm that Gordon will be part of the cast, "The action is all centered around Chariah and Sheawna and their group of friends, who all know the struggles of being partners to these workaholic athletes." With friends like Sheawna Weathersby and Swift, there's no doubt that Gordon will have tons of support for her new role as a reality star.