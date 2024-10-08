Who Is Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon? All About Taylor Swift's New Pal

Athletes are used to being in the spotlight. Even if that wasn't their end goal and they simply went into the NFL for the love of football, most top grade athletes do gain somewhat of a following. In recent years though, it seems that it's not only the players who have a following, but also their partners. From the biggest girlfriend of all, Travis Kelce's honey, Taylor Swift, to QB Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, there are some big personalities amongst these WAGs. WAGs stands for wives and girlfriends of athletes, but it's more so about being a partner in the public eye because of who they've chosen to be with.

Advertisement

Considering Swift is now a WAG herself, among the rest of her accolades, it's no surprise that she's making friends with some of her new cohort. And one of her newest pals is Mecole Hardman Jr's fiancée, Chariah Gordon. The Chiefs wide receiver has been with Gordon since 2021, and the couple were engaged in 2024. They already have two children together, Mecole Hardman III, who was born on the same day as the 2023 Super Bowl, as well as a baby girl whose name has yet to be revealed. After the Chiefs game in October 2024, Gordon posted an Instagram story with her new friend Swift. Fans took the video to TikTok and have been buzzing about the pop star's new WAG friend ever since, especially after the Brittany Mahomes controversy.

Advertisement