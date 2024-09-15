Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Relationship

The Mahomes have a pretty cute love story, with long-time fans likely being familiar with the sweet way Patrick originally asked out Brittany in high school. The two began dating in March 2012 when Patrick was a sophomore, and Brittany was a junior, staying committed to one another throughout college despite attending different universities. Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and after playing pro soccer for one season in Iceland, Brittany joined her beau in Kansas. The two then bought a million-dollar house together in 2019.

With their long-running history, it's a little surprising that Brittany and Patrick waited until 2022 to officially tie the knot. The couple became engaged in September 2020, sharing their special news on Instagram. While every relationship should develop at its own pace, it seems that the two had marriage on their minds for quite a while before taking the leap. "[Brittany] dealt with me in high school and in college in those years when I'm just a young kid," Patrick said on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "I knew that [she] was going to be the one for a long time. I probably made her wait too long 'til we got married."

While the Mahomes' decision to hold off on marriage might be surprising to some, it did come with a pretty notable benefit. The couple was able to include their daughter Sterling, born February 2021, in their wedding ceremony, with the little one serving as a flower girl.

