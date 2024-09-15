Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Relationship
The spotlight isn't always the most flattering place to be, a fact well-known by celebrity duos like Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Even before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship brought extra eyes to the NFL, the Mahomes had solidified themselves as an athletic power couple. The Texas natives came into the spotlight as high school sweethearts, with Patrick establishing himself in professional football while the stunningly transformed Brittany expanded her influence in fitness and women's soccer.
In this way, the couple has been together through both the highs and lows of their respective careers, with the media capturing Patrick's three Super Bowl victories with the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany's hater-silencing debut as a Sports Illustrated model. "I think we kind of got thrown into the fire together," Brittany told the "WHOOP" podcast. "I think that's what helped us do so well in the life that we [have] is that we did it all together." Still, while the Mahomes have been able to enjoy their fitness fame together, the constant media attention, which has only been heightened by Brittany's BFF moments with Taylor Swift, has revealed some strange things about the Mahomes' relationship.
The sports duo waited a while to get married
The Mahomes have a pretty cute love story, with long-time fans likely being familiar with the sweet way Patrick originally asked out Brittany in high school. The two began dating in March 2012 when Patrick was a sophomore, and Brittany was a junior, staying committed to one another throughout college despite attending different universities. Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and after playing pro soccer for one season in Iceland, Brittany joined her beau in Kansas. The two then bought a million-dollar house together in 2019.
With their long-running history, it's a little surprising that Brittany and Patrick waited until 2022 to officially tie the knot. The couple became engaged in September 2020, sharing their special news on Instagram. While every relationship should develop at its own pace, it seems that the two had marriage on their minds for quite a while before taking the leap. "[Brittany] dealt with me in high school and in college in those years when I'm just a young kid," Patrick said on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "I knew that [she] was going to be the one for a long time. I probably made her wait too long 'til we got married."
While the Mahomes' decision to hold off on marriage might be surprising to some, it did come with a pretty notable benefit. The couple was able to include their daughter Sterling, born February 2021, in their wedding ceremony, with the little one serving as a flower girl.
Brittany has had to watch fans flirt with her husband
There's an endless list of benefits from being married to a high-profile NFL player, but Brittany Mahomes has also felt the drawbacks of the spotlight. In an Instagram Q&A from April 2023, the former soccer player opened up about what it was like watching other women fawn over her famous husband. "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are," she said. "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace" (via People).
Despite her seemingly untroubled attitude, Mahomes admitted she didn't always feel so at ease about the issue. "I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed," she added. "But I am now to a point where I could care less!" This sentiment is similar to another that Mahomes shared about living under media scrutiny with Patrick Mahomes, with the fitness influencer revealing that her husband played a big role in her evolving perspective.
"I think he's helped me get to that point to where, you know, I'm strong in who I am," she said on the "WHOOP" podcast. "I'm confident in who I am, I'm confident in mine and his relationship, and I'm confident in our life." While fame unfortunately seems to come with its fair share of unwanted romantic attention, we're glad the Mahomes have gotten to a positive place with the issue.
The Mahomes can't go out like a normal couple
Beyond flirty fans, the high-profile nature of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' relationship also affects how the two can safely exist in public together. Brittany opened up about the topic in a September 2023 Q&A she hosted on Instagram, responding to a question about eating out and grocery shopping with her family. "I can by myself," the Kansas City Current co-owner said. "But with Patrick, we have to make special arrangements anywhere we go" (via Essentially Sports).
As they've become public figures, Brittany and Patrick are no longer able to go out like the normal couple they once were, a change that they've felt acutely. "We truly don't like attention," Brittany said in another Q&A session. "[And] would like to just live our lives in peace & privacy" (via Marca). Though this was likely a huge adjustment for the high school sweethearts, it also speaks to a larger safety concern that the Mahomes face, with their high profile status requiring them to employ security guards. As Brittany told her followers about the topic, "I trust nobody, and this world is crazy!"
Patrick and Brittany appear to be Morgan Wallen fans
Another odd detail about Patrick and Brittany Mahomes is that the two appear to be open supporters of controversial country singer Morgan Wallen. Not only did Brittany share photos from two of Wallen's concerts during the summer of 2024, but Patrick and teammate Travis Kelce actually joined the singer for his walk-out at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. "Concerts at Arrowhead never disappoint," Brittany captioned Instagram photos from the August 2024 event.
If you're unfamiliar, the "Wasted on You" singer has endured quite a few controversies since coming into fame, with Wallen landing in hot water after a video of him saying a racial slur went viral in 2021. While his apology was heavily criticized, the incident seemingly served to surge his popularity within the country community. His 2021 album "Dangerous" had seen success upon its release, but it experienced a record-breaking swell in fame following the scandal. On top of this, Wallen has experienced several legal issues, facing charges like driving under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless endangerment. Patrick and Brittany's support of Wallen, given his tumultuous background, is definitely eyebrow-raising, but he's actually not the most controversial figure that one of the Mahomes has seemingly endorsed.
The two have taken different approaches to politics in the public eye
In August 2024, Brittany Mahomes made headlines after liking and then unliking an Instagram post from presidential candidate Donald Trump, a scandal that led many to speculate about Brittany's friendship with Taylor Swift. The social media post outlined the "The 2024 GOP Platform," featuring stances on issues like transgender people in sports and critical race theory in public schools. Brittany's potential support of Trump garnered backlash online, with many believing a cryptic post to her Instagram story was the fitness influencer doubling down.
"I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well" (via Buzzfeed News). Afterward, Brittany also liked some comments that seemingly supported her and her alleged pro-Trump stance, including one that read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024." Alongside the internet, the former president took Mahomes' actions as a sign of political support, taking to Truth Social to thank the former soccer player.
While Brittany hasn't officially endorsed a presidential candidate, the inadvertent controversy is a marked departure from Patrick Mahomes' own approach to politics. Though the NFL player joined the "More Than a Vote" campaign in 2020, a non-profit founded by LeBron James to advocate for the voting rights of Black Americans, Patrick seemingly has no interest in making a public endorsement. "I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President," the quarterback told Time in April 2024. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."