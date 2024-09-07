Did Taylor Swift Dump Brittany Mahomes? Chiefs Game Distance Signals Rift After Trump Scandal
It's only been a few weeks since Brittany Mahomes caused a scandal by publicly liking a photo manifesto posted by Taylor Swift's political arch-nemesis, Donald Trump. This seemingly minor offense sent social media users up in arms because of how close Mahomes and Taylor Swift seemed to be. The pair met through the Kansas City Chiefs WAG group, with Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes being married to Patrick Mahomes. Swift and Brittany soon became BFFs, coordinating outfits, vacationing together, and even creating a special secret handshake.
However, as many social media users predicted, Mahomes' apparent political leanings seem to have driven a wedge between her and Taylor Swift. This isn't exactly surprising since Donald Trump further torpedoed any chance of reconciliation by thanking Brittany for supporting him on Truth Social.
At the Chief's first game of the season on September 6, both women arrived separately and, unlike previous matches, didn't sit together. Taylor Swift seemed to avoid being seen or photographed with Mahomes and didn't interact with her at all during the game. However, it would seem that this feeling is mutual, as Brittany Mahomes' 29th birthday was celebrated after the scandal, and Travis and Swift were reportedly not invited.
Are the other members of the Wives and Girlfriends group taking sides?
Considering just how messy celebrity fallouts can be, onlookers are curious about the current dynamics within the Chiefs team, particularly between the players and the Wives and Girlfriends (WAG) group. Are the Chiefs siding with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, or with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes? Well, as it turns out, no one on the team is siding with anyone — at least not publicly.
According to an insider's comments to the Daily Mail, the footballers are more concerned with how their players are performing on the field than with the country's political drama. Likewise, the WAG group is taking care to avoid bringing drama to the team or creating bad blood between the players. "Nobody will ever bring it up during a hangout or at a game. It will not be a thing that is addressed," the source added. However, this doesn't mean that the drama hasn't had any impact: "If the Chiefs start struggling anytime this year or have a stretch where they start losing, people will almost certainly look to outside drama as the potential reason."
For now, it appears the team plans on keeping the tension very cutesy, mindful, and demure. Unfortunately, the fans aren't on the same page. One X User claims they want nothing to do with the Chiefs specifically because of Brittany: "This year I will be rooting against the Chiefs. I love the coach, and like most of their players. But as long as Brittany Mahomes is a red hat wearing, MAGA lover, I will be rooting for whoever they're playing against. Who is with me?" This post garnered thousands of likes and comments from people who completely agreed with that sentiment.