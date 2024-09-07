Did Taylor Swift Dump Brittany Mahomes? Chiefs Game Distance Signals Rift After Trump Scandal

Considering just how messy celebrity fallouts can be, onlookers are curious about the current dynamics within the Chiefs team, particularly between the players and the Wives and Girlfriends (WAG) group. Are the Chiefs siding with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, or with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes? Well, as it turns out, no one on the team is siding with anyone — at least not publicly.

Advertisement

According to an insider's comments to the Daily Mail, the footballers are more concerned with how their players are performing on the field than with the country's political drama. Likewise, the WAG group is taking care to avoid bringing drama to the team or creating bad blood between the players. "Nobody will ever bring it up during a hangout or at a game. It will not be a thing that is addressed," the source added. However, this doesn't mean that the drama hasn't had any impact: "If the Chiefs start struggling anytime this year or have a stretch where they start losing, people will almost certainly look to outside drama as the potential reason."

For now, it appears the team plans on keeping the tension very cutesy, mindful, and demure. Unfortunately, the fans aren't on the same page. One X User claims they want nothing to do with the Chiefs specifically because of Brittany: "This year I will be rooting against the Chiefs. I love the coach, and like most of their players. But as long as Brittany Mahomes is a red hat wearing, MAGA lover, I will be rooting for whoever they're playing against. Who is with me?" This post garnered thousands of likes and comments from people who completely agreed with that sentiment.

Advertisement