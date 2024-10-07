Melania Shares The One Thing That Made Trump's First Assassination Attempt Even Worse For Barron

Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," will soon be in the hands of millions of readers. Supporters of the former first lady and presidential (re)hopeful Donald Trump will appreciate it, while detractors may LOL, as Stephanie Grisham did, at some of Melania's claims. But there's at least one portion of the October 8 release sure to garner sympathy from both sides of the political fence. The New York Post teased an excerpt from the memoir that discusses the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which killed an audience member and left the former president wounded but not seriously harmed.

Melania was watching the rally that afternoon but had paused the TV for a moment. It was then the shooting occurred, and her chief of staff called to alert her. Resuming the broadcast, Melania watched the footage of her husband being ushered to the stage floor by Secret Service agents. "'He's on the ground,' I called out," she writes in the memoir. "'Are you sure he's OK?'" Then began a frantic period in which the former first lady tried to reach her hospitalized husband. When she finally got through, Trump calmed her fears with a simple, "I'm OK."

But as difficult as it was to see her spouse of two decades come so close to death, it was even tougher for Melania to tell her son, Barron. At 18 and a recent high school graduate, he was old enough to understand what had happened, but that didn't make it any easier. Melania writes, "We replayed the footage and watched it together. We were both in shock. As we tuned into the news coverage, I felt a deep sense of distress."

