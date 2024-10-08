Melania's Signature Stoicism Rubs Off On Trump In Aloof Take On Rally Shooting

In a March 2019 speech she made during the State Department's International Women of Courage Awards, then-first lady Melania Trump highlighted the crucial trait as a necessity for people to make change. "I believe courage is one of the qualities we need most in society," she said. Melania's behind-the-scenes behavior has shown off her own resilient qualities, especially in ignoring, and biting back at, criticism from the media, like after one well-publicized moment where she wore an inappropriate jacket with the words "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" while visiting migrant families in June 2018. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me, and I wanna show them that I don't care," she told ABC News in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2018.

Melania's husband, former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, showed similar confidence during an October 2024 interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham. In their discussion, Trump tackled a variety of topics, including the Biden administration's handling of hurricanes currently affecting southern states, and vowing to protect women voters. Notably, Trump emulated his wife's unfazed demeanor when he discussed his recent assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024.