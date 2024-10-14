Wild Rumors About Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell That Have Been Debunked

When Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell aren't busy debunking divorce rumors, they're clearing the air about something else. Recently, Shepard once again addressed accusations that he and Bell are "Hollywood swingers."

The podcaster dismissed the claims, revealing that the story had actually become a running joke among his celebrity friends, including Jimmy Kimmel. "There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties, this was in the tabloids," Shepard revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, 'How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?'" When asked if there's anyone that the couple fantasizes about, Shepard wasn't so sure, noting that he and Bell "have not crossed that divide with anyone."

But if there's a marriage Shepard and Bell want to be in, that'd be Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's. "Oh my God, they are so dreamy as a couple," the actor added. "You just kind of want to be in their marriage. It's not so much that Kristen even wants to bring me along or I want to bring her along — you just want to be in their marriage."

