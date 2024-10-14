Are Meghan Markle And Ellen DeGeneres Still Friends? What We Know

Meghan Markle lost many friends after she became a member of the British royal family, but Ellen DeGeneres wasn't one of them. The two stars first became acquainted at a dog rescue shelter where DeGeneres convinced Meghan to adopt a dog. The comedian turned talk show host admitted that she completely forgot about the encounter but hinted on her eponymous show that she wanted to be invited to Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. She and the Duchess of Sussex eventually became good friends, and DeGeneres even got to be one of the first people to meet Harry and Meghan's firstborn son, Prince Archie. "I fed Archie, I held Archie. ... He weighs 15 pounds, which, the exchange rate, I believe, is 17 dollars here," she quipped (via Harper's Bazaar).

DeGeneres also told eager audience members that Archie took after his father. Royal pundits will recall that the British press ruthlessly tore Meghan apart both during and after her pregnancy, and following Archie's birth, DeGeneres took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address her friend's harsh treatment at their hands, writing, "[Harry and Meghan are] the most down-to-earth, compassionate people."

She continued, "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better." The two women remained friends after the Sussexes moved stateside, and in 2023, word got out that they had attended DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's vow renewal ceremony, with a source telling Page Six that Meghan and DeGeneres remain "close friends." It appears this hasn't changed in the meantime.

