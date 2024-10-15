Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Whitney Leavitt Debunked The Biggest Rumor About Her Husband
The following article includes references to child sexual abuse.
Reality TV villain Whitney Leavitt finally broke her silence on the biggest piece of drama she remembers from the aftermath of Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," the cast of which has faced tragedies aplenty. It wasn't her falling out with the seven other wives on the show. It wasn't the sex scandal of which she had to deny being a part of. It had to do with the claims swirling around social media about her husband's sexuality, a rumor she completely shattered.
"The Secret Lives" brought us into the scandalous world of #MomTok, the niche corner of TikTok where a group of Mormon mom influencers felt their downfall after controversial mommy influencer Taylor Frankie Paul confessed to members of the group partaking in swingers' sex parties. But that was only the beginning for the eight wives that graced our screens.
On the show, the women were faced with confronting the truth about the drama between each other, as well as with their partners. After Whitney's husband, Conner Leavitt, confessed to being on Tinder while married to Whitney, as well as admitting he struggled with a pornography addiction, rumors emerged involving Conner's sexuality. According to Whitney, however, people can cease their questions. While speaking with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, "Off the Vine," Whitney confirmed what the biggest rumor she heard after the show's release was. "Oh my gosh, that my husband is gay!" she said, playfully adding, "Do I need to put out a sex tape or something? Like, trust me, we're good. Everything's fine."
Whitney Leavitt shuts down rumors of her husband being gay
Whitney Leavitt thinks that the rumor of her husband being gay spiraled from one out-of-context comment on the show. "There's a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines of, 'Oh I can see how he was confused sexually.'" According to Whitney, the comment was regarding Conner Leavitt's trauma stemming from being sexually assaulted at an early age. However, the TikTok mom thinks viewers misconstrued the conversation, ultimately believing the comment was about Conner's sexual orientation.
She also attributed her husband's frequent hair changes as the rumor's catalyst. When talk of Conner's sexuality appeared on TikTok, many users commented on his hairstyles — from bleach blond to hair plugs, and even a buzz cut. "The fact he had 6 different hairstyles within 8 episodes told me all I needed to know," one user wrote of Conner. But Whitney insists that his hair didn't change all that often. "When you watch it, his hair is changing so much, but again, we're filming the pilot, and then two years later, it's the season," she told Bristowe.
No matter the truth of Conner's sexuality, Whitney's audience wants her to divorce him for cheating. At one point, she did consider separation a possibility. While speaking with Zack Peter on his podcast, "Latest Reality Tea," she points out the Mormon community's negative stance on divorce, where many women stay with their partners even when they want to separate. But she says it was her therapist who opened her eyes to her freedom of choice. "I think if I did just continue to have this relationship with him for [keeping with Mormon tradition] that it wouldn't be what it is today."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).