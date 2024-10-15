Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Whitney Leavitt Debunked The Biggest Rumor About Her Husband

The following article includes references to child sexual abuse.

Reality TV villain Whitney Leavitt finally broke her silence on the biggest piece of drama she remembers from the aftermath of Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," the cast of which has faced tragedies aplenty. It wasn't her falling out with the seven other wives on the show. It wasn't the sex scandal of which she had to deny being a part of. It had to do with the claims swirling around social media about her husband's sexuality, a rumor she completely shattered.

Advertisement

"The Secret Lives" brought us into the scandalous world of #MomTok, the niche corner of TikTok where a group of Mormon mom influencers felt their downfall after controversial mommy influencer Taylor Frankie Paul confessed to members of the group partaking in swingers' sex parties. But that was only the beginning for the eight wives that graced our screens.

On the show, the women were faced with confronting the truth about the drama between each other, as well as with their partners. After Whitney's husband, Conner Leavitt, confessed to being on Tinder while married to Whitney, as well as admitting he struggled with a pornography addiction, rumors emerged involving Conner's sexuality. According to Whitney, however, people can cease their questions. While speaking with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, "Off the Vine," Whitney confirmed what the biggest rumor she heard after the show's release was. "Oh my gosh, that my husband is gay!" she said, playfully adding, "Do I need to put out a sex tape or something? Like, trust me, we're good. Everything's fine."

Advertisement