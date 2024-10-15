The Iconic Elton John Song That Was Written In Mere Minutes

Elton John is a titan of the music industry and his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin is one of the most successful in history. The pair wrote the lyrics and music for hundreds of songs, both for John himself and a myriad of other artists including Heart, Rod Stewart, and Alice Cooper. Even today, both are major influences in the music world with Elton John's mentorship and friendship with Ed Sheeran being one of the more famous modern relationships. John and Taupin's run during the 1970s is legendary and cemented Elton as an icon of the industry, but it all got started with a song that was written for a totally different band.

Advertisement

According to Business Insider, "Your Song" was originally written for and released by Three Dog Night in 1970 on their album "It Ain't Easy." Elton John was the opening act for the band at the time and an up-and-coming artist in his own right. Once the band decided not to use the song as a single for the album, they let John have it and he recorded it for his second, self-titled album.

While "Your Song" was released as the B-side track to "Take Me To The Pilot," it quickly gained popularity and replaced the latter as the A-side track. It went on to become Elton John's first international hit single, reaching the top ten in several different countries. It became the springboard for John's illustrious career and eventually earned a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Advertisement