Tragic Details About Elton John's Life

Many a music superstar has experienced substance abuse. Elton John dealt with multiple addictions at the beginning of his music career, alcohol and cocaine being two of his biggest opponents. John can recall the first time he tried cocaine. The singer had never done drugs in his life, but he saw his manager John Reid doing a line, and he asked to try some. Despite throwing up after trying it, John did another line of cocaine, and his addiction took off from there. "So it made me talk. And I was quite a shy person. So I thought, oh, this is the drug that can open me up and make me feel relaxed and be able to talk to people. And of course, it was fool's gold. That was the start of a love-hate relationship with it for 16 years, basically," John told NPR of the reason he liked the drug.

Although he enjoyed doing cocaine, John didn't like the grand-scale effect it was having on his life. "I hated my addiction. I hated the way I behaved. I hated how I treated people. I hated what I'd become," he said. But today, the singer sees it as a positive. "I'm grateful that I had it because then I learned how to become who I am now, and I'm proud of who I am now."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).