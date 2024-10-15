Why Barack Obama's Mom Went By So Many Different Names

In addition to switching between her preferred first name, Barack Obama's mom, Ann Dunham, also sported three different last names throughout her life. Between the early 1960s and early 1980s, she went through two marriages, which both resulted in her adopting new surnames. According to "A Singular Woman" (via NPR), Dunham met her first husband and Obama Jr.'s father, Barack Obama Sr., in 1960 while attending college in Hawaii. At the time of their 1961 marriage, Dunham was three months pregnant, and Obama Sr. was still married to another woman in his native Kenya, though, per The Washington Post, he lied about being divorced. While she still chose to go by her middle name, Ann, she also took her husband's last name, thus making her Ann Obama. The Obamas divorced in 1964.

Her biography says that Dunham went on to marry Lolo Soetoro, an Indonesian surveyor who later became a Mobil consultant, in 1966. Her new marriage naturally resulted in another name change, this time making her Ann Soetoro. After they were married, Dunham and her son followed Soetoro back to his native Indonesia in 1967, where Obama Jr. spent part of his childhood until he was sent back to Hawaii in 1971 to live with his grandparents.

Dunham and Soetoro divorced in 1980. Afterward, per "A Singular Woman," Dunham referred to herself by several names, using a different spelling of her former husband's last name, Sutoro. They included Ann Sutoro, Ann Dunham Sutoro, and S. Ann Dunham Sutoro. Until her death in November 1995 of uterine cancer, she also reportedly reverted back to her maiden name, addressing herself again as Ann Dunham, as well as S. Ann Dunham and (Stanley) Ann Dunham.

