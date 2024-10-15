The Staggering Amount Of Plastic Surgery Procedures Joan Rivers Had Done

On top of her legacy as a late-night trailblazer who could hold her own in a male-dominated timeslot, late comedian Joan Rivers was also known to the public for the exorbitant amount of plastic surgery she had done during her life. Rivers looks unrecognizable in throwback photos because she elected to undergo all sorts of cosmetic procedures over a 50-year span, ranging from, but not limited to, facelifts, a nose job, and plenty of Botox, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Speaking with the late Barbara Walters in a 2012 segment of "20/20" (via Burgess Plastic Surgery), Joan also revealed she would get dermal fillers biannually.

While it's known that Joan had an extensive amount of cosmetic surgery done throughout her life, the number of procedures she had up until her death in September 2014 varies, depending on who you ask. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, CNN personality Anderson Cooper once asked Rivers if she had, in fact, had 734 surgeries in her lifetime. Rivers said that the true quantity was actually 739.

Joan's daughter, Melissa Rivers, reported a much smaller number in her memoir, "The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief, and Manipulation," claiming her mother underwent 348 surgeries in her lifetime (via USA Today). Regardless of which, if any, of these numbers is true, it's reasonable to assume the amount of cosmetic procedures Rivers underwent falls somewhere within the hundreds.

