Joan Rivers Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos From The '80s

Joan Rivers was never one to shy away from talking about plastic surgery, so maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that she looks unrecognizable in throwback pictures from the 1980s. Nevertheless, we couldn't help but let out a gasp when we saw just how different she looked back then.

Back in 2019, Joan's X, formerly known as Twitter, account shared a sweet picture of the "Fashion Police" star, all clad in blue and white florals. The snap had been sent by Joan's daughter Melissa Rivers, and that in itself feels pretty fitting. That's because, with the exception of the blond hair, the snap could easily have been of Melissa, herself — during a time when teased hair and pantyhose were the lewk du jour. After all, as the "Bold and the Beautiful" alum had shared with the team behind Joan's continued X presence, it was a very '80s look.

In the spirit of Joan, we do have to say the comedian ended up looking much younger in the years after the pic had been taken. In fact, similar to how some celebs look like they haven't aged in 20 years, Joan actually seemed to have aged backwards. A lot of that is down to the fact that women in their 50s aren't styled to look like they're way older anymore (we've all seen the "Golden Girls" comparison). Plus, there's no substitute for good skincare. However, as Joan herself made a point of noting on many occasions, the fact that she was partial to getting a little work done was undoubtedly the reason for any differences in appearance — and she never hid that.

