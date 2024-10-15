Does Taylor Swift Have Any Tattoos? What She's Said About Getting Inked
When you're as famous as Taylor Swift, you have the tendency to be a trendsetter in all areas of life. Needless to say, if Swift ever got a tattoo, Swifties worldwide would probably rush to their local tattoo parlors to get the same one.
However, Swift's fans will have to narrow down the list of Swift-inspired tattoo ideas because Swift herself will never get inked. The reason Swift doesn't have any tattoos is that she's not keen on something that lasts forever, which she told Taste of Country in 2012. When asked about possibly getting tattooed, the "Love Story" singer explained how one hallmark of the Speak Now Tour was to write a new song lyric or quote on her arm every show. Sometimes, she hadn't heard the songs, and she would write what people around her suggested.
"And for me, people are always asking, 'Would you get a tattoo?'" Swift continued. "And I just ... I don't think I could ever commit. I don't think I could ever commit to something permanent." However, Swift had thought about what she would get. She told Taste of Country, "If I was going to get something, it would be a 13, but I just, ugh — I don't want to get a tattoo."
Swift has had fake tattoos for music videos
Just because Taylor Swift doesn't want a tattoo doesn't mean she hasn't sported fake ones for music videos across her musical eras. The album art for the "Lover" album's "You Need to Calm Down" single shows Swift with a rather large back tattoo of a snake and a kaleidoscope of butterflies, all inked in black. That animal tattoo is also seen in the "You Need to Calm Down" music video and fits with the transition from the "Reputation" to "Lover" eras. (The music video also features Ellen DeGeneres getting a fake tattoo with the words "Cruel Summer," another song from Swift's "Lover" album.)
For the music video of "The Tortured Poets Department" album's first single "Fortnight," Swift bore some familiar tattoos. The song and video also feature Post Malone, and Swift recreated his iconic face tattoos for a shot near the beginning of the music video. Fans online speculated what that moment could represent, coming up with a variety of ideas related to relationships.
Swift's creativity when it comes to music videos means it's very possible she will once again get done up with fake tattoos — but it still seems unlikely that she'll have any real ones.