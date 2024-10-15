Does Taylor Swift Have Any Tattoos? What She's Said About Getting Inked

When you're as famous as Taylor Swift, you have the tendency to be a trendsetter in all areas of life. Needless to say, if Swift ever got a tattoo, Swifties worldwide would probably rush to their local tattoo parlors to get the same one.

However, Swift's fans will have to narrow down the list of Swift-inspired tattoo ideas because Swift herself will never get inked. The reason Swift doesn't have any tattoos is that she's not keen on something that lasts forever, which she told Taste of Country in 2012. When asked about possibly getting tattooed, the "Love Story" singer explained how one hallmark of the Speak Now Tour was to write a new song lyric or quote on her arm every show. Sometimes, she hadn't heard the songs, and she would write what people around her suggested.

"And for me, people are always asking, 'Would you get a tattoo?'" Swift continued. "And I just ... I don't think I could ever commit. I don't think I could ever commit to something permanent." However, Swift had thought about what she would get. She told Taste of Country, "If I was going to get something, it would be a 13, but I just, ugh — I don't want to get a tattoo."

