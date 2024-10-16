The Moment Henry Winkler's Wife Realized Happy Days Made Him A Star
Going out on a first date can be intimidating, especially if the person you're dating is one of the most well-known sitcom actors in the world. Stacey Weitzman must have anticipated some sort of fanfare when dating "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler given the show's popularity. At that time, Winkler was a household name thanks to his role as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, a greaser who rode a motorcycle and befriended Richie Cunningham, played by actor and director Ron Howard. (Winkler would go on to become the godfather to Ron's daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard.)
In 1976, Weitzman and Winkler first met at a clothing store in Beverly Hills. "Happy Days" had already been on the air for a few seasons, and its popularity was only continuing to grow; by 1977, it was the top primetime show on television. Even so, Weitzman wasn't totally aware of just how big of a star Winkler was until they tried to go on their first date. What was supposed to be a normal, low-key outing was totally turned upside-down when Winkler's fame got in the way.
Henry Winkler tried to fly under the radar on their first date
In a 2023 chat with AARP, Henry Winkler shared that Stacey Weitzman wasn't really familiar with "Happy Days" when they met, and only realized just how famous he was when they went to a movie theater. She shook her head at the "Barry" actor's recommendation that they sit somewhere less noticeable, in a more secluded section of the theater where they would be less likely to be sighted. It wasn't long before the other moviegoers spotted the Fonz trying to catch a flick. Wrinkler told the outlet, "And the entire theater came over and said hello. And Stacey said, 'Oh!'"
The fans evidently weren't so subtle about their adoration. "People would rush up to Henry and literally walk over my feet," Weitzman recalled in a 2001 chat with People. "One time I said, 'You've just completely ruined my stockings.' And this woman said, 'But I love Fonzie!'" Luckily for Winkler, Weitzman was not put off by the public's affection for the TV icon. The pair wed two years later and went on to welcome two children; Winkler also became a stepfather to Weitzman's son from a previous relationship. Needless to say, You won't find Winkler and Weitzman on any short celebrity marriages list: In 2023, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Weitzman might've not known much about "Happy Days" or Arthur Fonzarelli once upon a time, but that sure changed when she fell in love with Winkler. Weitzman, who now co-hosts the "What in the Wrinkler" podcast with their daughter, truly embraces Winkler's legacy. Look no further than the photo they took in Milwaukee in 2024 while posing with the sculpture of no other than the Fonz himself.