The Moment Henry Winkler's Wife Realized Happy Days Made Him A Star

In a 2023 chat with AARP, Henry Winkler shared that Stacey Weitzman wasn't really familiar with "Happy Days" when they met, and only realized just how famous he was when they went to a movie theater. She shook her head at the "Barry" actor's recommendation that they sit somewhere less noticeable, in a more secluded section of the theater where they would be less likely to be sighted. It wasn't long before the other moviegoers spotted the Fonz trying to catch a flick. Wrinkler told the outlet, "And the entire theater came over and said hello. And Stacey said, 'Oh!'"

Advertisement

The fans evidently weren't so subtle about their adoration. "People would rush up to Henry and literally walk over my feet," Weitzman recalled in a 2001 chat with People. "One time I said, 'You've just completely ruined my stockings.' And this woman said, 'But I love Fonzie!'" Luckily for Winkler, Weitzman was not put off by the public's affection for the TV icon. The pair wed two years later and went on to welcome two children; Winkler also became a stepfather to Weitzman's son from a previous relationship. Needless to say, You won't find Winkler and Weitzman on any short celebrity marriages list: In 2023, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Weitzman might've not known much about "Happy Days" or Arthur Fonzarelli once upon a time, but that sure changed when she fell in love with Winkler. Weitzman, who now co-hosts the "What in the Wrinkler" podcast with their daughter, truly embraces Winkler's legacy. Look no further than the photo they took in Milwaukee in 2024 while posing with the sculpture of no other than the Fonz himself.

Advertisement