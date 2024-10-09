Scott Reeves Dishes On His 'Strange' Return To General Hospital
Leaving a soap opera doesn't really mean you're gone. Just ask Scott Reeves, who is returning to "General Hospital" as his iconic character, Steven Webber, after 11 years. Reeves was on the long-running soap from 2009 to 2013 and will make his return on October 24, 2024. Reeves told TV Insider that before he even made his way onto the set, he ran into co-star Rick Hearst, aka Ric Lansing, in the parking lot, and it felt like no time at all had passed since he left. "General Hospital" had changed over the years, but everything felt simultaneously the same and different.
"I started walking down the halls and it was so surreal and strange because it did not feel like more than a week to a month had gone by," he shared. Reeves also said, "So much life has happened in the past 11 years for everybody, and with the passage of time, we lose people, the faces change, so that was bittersweet."
Unfortunately, several former "General Hospital" stars have tragically passed away, and Reeves could feel their absence as he returned to set. "There was a hint of sadness and longing for people that aren't there anymore."
Scott Reeves' character is out of jail now
When fans last saw Steven Webber, Scott Reeves' "General Hospital" character, he was being arrested on his wedding day to Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero). This ultimately ended up with his medical license being revoked after going to jail for murder.
Reeves is excited to see where his character's storyline will go. "Steven did his time, he's been out of prison for a few months now and has been living in Sedona, Arizona trying to start over and figure out what life is supposed to look like at this point," the actor told TV Insider. "He lost his medical license, obviously, when he went to prison [for killing a comatose patient, who was a murderer, to save a child] but he felt justified in it."
This new announcement comes only a few days after former "General Hospital" star, Kelly Monaco, made explosive claims about the real reason she was ousted from the show. Of course, what would a soap opera be without plenty of drama happening both on and off-screen?