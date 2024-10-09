Scott Reeves Dishes On His 'Strange' Return To General Hospital

Leaving a soap opera doesn't really mean you're gone. Just ask Scott Reeves, who is returning to "General Hospital" as his iconic character, Steven Webber, after 11 years. Reeves was on the long-running soap from 2009 to 2013 and will make his return on October 24, 2024. Reeves told TV Insider that before he even made his way onto the set, he ran into co-star Rick Hearst, aka Ric Lansing, in the parking lot, and it felt like no time at all had passed since he left. "General Hospital" had changed over the years, but everything felt simultaneously the same and different.

Advertisement

"I started walking down the halls and it was so surreal and strange because it did not feel like more than a week to a month had gone by," he shared. Reeves also said, "So much life has happened in the past 11 years for everybody, and with the passage of time, we lose people, the faces change, so that was bittersweet."

Unfortunately, several former "General Hospital" stars have tragically passed away, and Reeves could feel their absence as he returned to set. "There was a hint of sadness and longing for people that aren't there anymore."