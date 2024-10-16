How HGTV Stars Dave & Jenny Marrs Get Along With Jonathan Knight Behind The Scenes

With the variety of shows HGTV has for any kind of audience, viewers are left wondering whether or not all the stars are friends behind closed, pine wood double sliding barn doors. "Fixer to Fabulous" hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs originally met "Farmhouse Fixer" star Jonathan Knight during an episode of "Home Town Takeover" in 2023 when they joined forces to upgrade the city of Fort Morgan, Colorado. Shortly after, Jenny Marrs and Knight would meet again for an episode of "Farmhouse Fixer." Knight posted a picture to Instagram of him and Marrs sitting on a couch, and captioned it, "On this weeks episode of Farmhouse Fixer [Jenny Marrs] and I were reunited. Can't tell you how much I admire her and her husband [Dave Marrs] always love spending time with them!"

The Marrs reside in Bentonville, Arkansas. When Knight traveled there with New Kids on the Block in June 2024, he made sure he saw his old pals when he took over their hometown — but not without doing some shopping first. Knight took a trip to the Marr's home decor store, Marrs Mercantile, which he featured in an Instagram video where Knight can be seen walking out after dropping some serious cash. The text on the video reads, "tour bus decor" followed by a green check mark.

That same night, the Marrs' would find themselves backstage at the Walton Arts Center. Jenny Marrs posted a series of photos on Instagram following the show. She captioned the post, "It's always an absolute blast cheering our friend [Jonathan Knight] on during a show and we loved doing so right here in NW Arkansas last night! We laughed, we danced, we sang until we lost our voices and we ignored the heat because it was just so much FUN."

