How HGTV Stars Dave & Jenny Marrs Get Along With Jonathan Knight Behind The Scenes
With the variety of shows HGTV has for any kind of audience, viewers are left wondering whether or not all the stars are friends behind closed, pine wood double sliding barn doors. "Fixer to Fabulous" hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs originally met "Farmhouse Fixer" star Jonathan Knight during an episode of "Home Town Takeover" in 2023 when they joined forces to upgrade the city of Fort Morgan, Colorado. Shortly after, Jenny Marrs and Knight would meet again for an episode of "Farmhouse Fixer." Knight posted a picture to Instagram of him and Marrs sitting on a couch, and captioned it, "On this weeks episode of Farmhouse Fixer [Jenny Marrs] and I were reunited. Can't tell you how much I admire her and her husband [Dave Marrs] always love spending time with them!"
The Marrs reside in Bentonville, Arkansas. When Knight traveled there with New Kids on the Block in June 2024, he made sure he saw his old pals when he took over their hometown — but not without doing some shopping first. Knight took a trip to the Marr's home decor store, Marrs Mercantile, which he featured in an Instagram video where Knight can be seen walking out after dropping some serious cash. The text on the video reads, "tour bus decor" followed by a green check mark.
That same night, the Marrs' would find themselves backstage at the Walton Arts Center. Jenny Marrs posted a series of photos on Instagram following the show. She captioned the post, "It's always an absolute blast cheering our friend [Jonathan Knight] on during a show and we loved doing so right here in NW Arkansas last night! We laughed, we danced, we sang until we lost our voices and we ignored the heat because it was just so much FUN."
Jonathan Knight is an original member of New Kids on the Block
From home renovator to boyband heartthrob, Jonathan Knight lives the best of both worlds. In 1984, when Knight was 16, producer Maurice Starr hand-picked a group of teenage boys (including 13-year-old Mark Wahlberg) in Boston to be the next big thing. After ten years of taking over the charts, the group disbanded in 1994 due to the members' desire to pursue different outlets. Fourteen years later, the boys reunited to finish what they started. They recorded their fifth studio album, "The Block". They went on their first headlining tour in ten years, "The Magic Summer Tour" in 2024 following the release of their eighth studio album, "Still Kids".
Those different outlets the boys wanted to pursue? Knight found his in home renovation. Ever since tackling both of his passions at once, he hasn't seemed to slow down. In a 2022 interview with People, Knight detailed how New Kids and HGTV can sometimes overlap, "I would say this year was definitely a challenge because I basically had to be in both places at the same time," he said referencing the group's MixTape Tour. "There would be days when I would get off the stage at 11 at night, jump on a plane right after the show, fly all night, film all day, and then get back on a plane and go perform the next show."
When Knight was asked about how he felt about the demanding schedule, he responded, "In the moment, I was like, 'oh my gosh, this sucks.' But I look back on it now and I'm proud I was able to accomplish that. I definitely pushed myself, but it was the best time. I'm just lucky that I can balance both now." The insanity of Jonathan Knight's schedule hasn't seemed to shake his spirit, he just had to take it "step-by-step."