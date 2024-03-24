Tragic Details About The Marrs Family

"Fixer to Fabulous" stars Jenny and Dave Marrs have charmed HGTV viewers with their straight-shooting attitudes, family-forward values, and stunning home transformation skills. The Bentonville, Arkansas, residents don't just use the show to highlight their renovation chops, either: Thanks to "Fixer to Fabulous," the Marrses have been able to shine light on their philanthropic interests and raise awareness for causes such as adoption, ending childhood hunger, and teaching trades to emerging adults who have aged out of government childcare programs.

Jenny and Dave are more than happy to use their show as a platform for the causes that are near and dear to their hearts. "I hope we're bringing light into people's living rooms," Dave told People in 2023. "That we're making a good impact out there. And I think we are right now. I think we're on the right path."

Though they have focused so much of their time and energy on improving the lives of those in underserved communities worldwide, the Marrses are no strangers to hardship. Despite the glittering positivity, good humor, and resilience they radiate as hosts of "Fixer to Fabulous," Dave and Jenny Marrs have faced tragedies that are both painfully common and incredibly unique to their situation. From health scares to legal troubles, the lives of these HGTV stars certainly haven't always been a walk in the park.