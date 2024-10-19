Are Former Co-Stars Kaley Cuoco And Amy Davidson Still Close?

While on-screen sisters Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson are more likely spending lots of time together out of the public eye, the pair occasionally post about one another on social media. In a video shoutout to all her closest friends on Instagram on her birthday, Davidson couldn't help but reminisce about all of the hilarious memories she's had with them, including trips to Disneyland and gender reveal parties. In the video, Cuoco recounted: "So many nights crying on the couch about a boyfriend, or whatever." She noted countless years of laughter with her early 2000s co-star, starting on-screen and continuing outside the studio.

Because the actors have known each other since their teen years, their families have grown together as well, and now their kids are becoming friends. Cuoco even threw Davidson a nautical-themed baby shower in 2022 — the theme being a nod to Davidson's husband, Kacy Lockwood, who reportedly works on the water as a boat captain. "Kaley is one of the best hostesses I know — even when we do 'Bachelor' night!" she told People magazine. "It was relaxed and beautiful."

The sister duo was also in attendance at a special "8 Simple Rules" reunion in 2023 to honor their TV dad, John Ritter. At the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health's 20th Anniversary Evening, Cuoco, who had a close relationship with Ritter, shared how tickled she thought he would be to see his Hennessy family back together again. "I think John is laughing his ass off right now," she said (via People). "He cannot believe we're here."

