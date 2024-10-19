Are Former Co-Stars Kaley Cuoco And Amy Davidson Still Close?
Since becoming on-screen sisters in 2002 as members of the "8 Simple Rules" cast, Amy Davidson and Kaley Cuoco have been linked with their TV family for years. While the two parted ways after the series ended in 2005, they both went on to have successful careers, with Cuoco famously playing Penny in the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," while Davidson starred in series like "Killing It" and "The Capture of the Green River Killer." Their professional lives took off, but in their personal spheres, they've stayed sisters.
For three seasons, Cuoco and Davidson played Bridget and Kerry Hennessy, the daughters of rigid father, Paul, played by the legendary actor John Ritter. When Ritter tragically passed away while filming "8 Simple Rules," the series went from being a show about a father's trials while raising three young adults to exploring the lives of family members leaning on each other through hard times, especially after losing a loved one. While Davidson and Cuoco had to play out the tragedy of losing a father on TV, the actors felt the anguish in real life, which drew them closer. Now, the pair can be seen celebrating each other on social media and coming together on the red carpet.
Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson share many milestones together
While on-screen sisters Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson are more likely spending lots of time together out of the public eye, the pair occasionally post about one another on social media. In a video shoutout to all her closest friends on Instagram on her birthday, Davidson couldn't help but reminisce about all of the hilarious memories she's had with them, including trips to Disneyland and gender reveal parties. In the video, Cuoco recounted: "So many nights crying on the couch about a boyfriend, or whatever." She noted countless years of laughter with her early 2000s co-star, starting on-screen and continuing outside the studio.
Because the actors have known each other since their teen years, their families have grown together as well, and now their kids are becoming friends. Cuoco even threw Davidson a nautical-themed baby shower in 2022 — the theme being a nod to Davidson's husband, Kacy Lockwood, who reportedly works on the water as a boat captain. "Kaley is one of the best hostesses I know — even when we do 'Bachelor' night!" she told People magazine. "It was relaxed and beautiful."
The sister duo was also in attendance at a special "8 Simple Rules" reunion in 2023 to honor their TV dad, John Ritter. At the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health's 20th Anniversary Evening, Cuoco, who had a close relationship with Ritter, shared how tickled she thought he would be to see his Hennessy family back together again. "I think John is laughing his ass off right now," she said (via People). "He cannot believe we're here."