Hallmark Alum Alexa PenaVega's Most Controversial Moments

If you were alive and kicking in the early 2000s, chances are your Tamagotchi was one of your most prized possessions and "Spy Kids" was the hottest new movie to watch during sleepovers. One of the main characters, Carmen Cortez, was portrayed by none other than Alexa PenaVega, and she's one of those movie actors who are unrecognizable today. We've had the pleasure of seeing her continue her acting career over the years, but while she remains famous for her work in the film industry, she's also made headlines for some of her controversial views and opinions.

Advertisement

When President Joe Biden implemented vaccination policies in the midst of the pandemic to stop the spread of COVID-19, his administration was met with plenty of resistance, and PenaVega was one of those who decided not to get the vaccine. She was very open about this and got plenty of backlash for it. When she liked and commented with applause emojis on a post Candace Cameron Bure shared to Instagram about why she's not getting vaccinated, it left some people seething. Bure's post stated that she's not an anti-vaxxer, but instead believes in "pro-medical freedom" and "sunlight, exercise, real food, and vitamins," among other things. PenaVega's support of the message ruffled some feathers.

Earlier that year, PenaVega opened up her Instagram Stories for questions, and someone asked her about her pro-life beliefs and how she reconciled that with being against the COVID-19 vaccine. "You are totally right. My body, my choice. The baby's body is not the woman's body, so she can't decide what to do with that body, but you can decide what to do when it comes to vaccines," she answered.

Advertisement

This has been but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to some of the controversy PenaVega has been caught up in.