Ethel Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s Mother, Dead At 96

At 96 years old, Ethel Kennedy died on October 10, 2024. One of Ethel's daughters, Kerry Kennedy, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news. "She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week," Kerry wrote. Ethel was married to the late Robert F. Kennedy, and she is survived by nine of her 11 children, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Her life was filled with difficult events — such as her husband's assassination and the deaths of two of her children — but Ethel's Catholic faith helped her through it all.

Advertisement

More to come...