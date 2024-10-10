Jordyn Blum: 7 Facts About Dave Grohl's Wife
Since 2003, Jordyn Blum has been married to Foo Fighter's frontman Dave Grohl. She is his second wife and the mother of three of his children. By all appearances, Grohl and Blum's marriage seemed to be one of the more solid celebrity unions — until Grohl took to social media with a confession to make. It seems someone else had been getting the best of him, and he announced on Instagram that he had fathered a fourth daughter with another woman.
This news may not have come as a huge surprise to his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood, as Grohl had admitted to extramarital activities during their years together. Blum, however, was reportedly stunned by the news, although some say she knew about it long before Grohl went public. "She was shocked when she found out about the baby," a source told The Mirror. Blum has managed to stay largely out of the limelight over the years, but here's what we do know about Grohl's wife.
From model to MTV producer, Jordyn Blum has had an impressive career
Rockstars and models go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it's not surprising that the beautiful, blue-eyed Jordyn Blum was once a successful teenage model. Blum was just 12 years old when she was discovered in a grocery store. She went on to appear on a few covers of the popular Teen magazine, and she appeared in several cosmetic campaigns including one for Maybelline.
In a 1994 interview with Teen magazine, the fresh faced beauty shared that she hoped to become a "movie producer and director (via Daily Mail). That big dream became a small-screen reality when Blum landed a coveted position at MTV, where she worked as a producer on the popular cable music channel. It was a good fit for a girl who loved music. She confessed to Teen in that same interview that she was a big fan of alternative music, and listed Nirvana and Pearl Jam among her favorites. Since her future husband was the drummer for Nirvana at that time, one can't help but wonder if that interview helped the model manifest not only a career but a husband. Although MTV was not the catalyst for their clandestine meeting, Blum did eventually connect with the Foo Fighters founder and the rest, as they say, is history.
It was 'future ex-wife' at first sight when Dave Grohl met Jordyn Blum
In a conversation with The Q Interview, Dave Grohl revealed that when he met Jordyn Blum at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar, he drunkenly told her, "You're my future ex-wife." Whether or not that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy remains to be seen, but at the time, it was just Grohl's unusual way of flirting. Like many meet-cutes, this one was unplanned. Grohl and one of his bandmates, the late Taylor Hawkins, were just hanging out at the bar. "Taylor was the looker," Grohl said in the interview. "I mean, girls would send him drinks." It was through one of Hawkins' girls that Grohl, who was dressed in a dirty tee and Vans at the time, met the woman he would marry. "Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor," he recalled. "She waved her friend Jordyn over. I was like, 'Oh my God. Not a chance!'"
Fortunately for Grohl, Blum wasn't put off by his fashion sense or drunken behavior, but after just a few dates, Grohl ghosted. He came to his senses in time. "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back," he said in an interview with Elle. "She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'" The two tied the knot a couple of years later at their home in Los Angeles.
She has three children with Dave Grohl and is reportedly 'very dedicated to their daughters'
After marrying her rocker husband Dave Grohl, Jordyn Blum went on to have three daughters with the "Everlong" singer, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. All of the girls seemed to inherit their father's musical ability. The oldest two Grohl girls, Violet, and Harper, have even performed on stage with her famous father on a few occasions. Violet shares her dad's vocal abilities, while Harper gives him a run for his money on the drums. The youngest, Ophelia, followed right behind her talented siblings, appearing alongside her dad on the Nick Jr. preschool series "Ryan's Mystery Playdate" in 2019. "My daughter has been watching the show constantly," Grohl told People, "so it's like meeting a real rockstar. I'm not the rockstar here. Ryan is."
While Grohl has long been hailed as a family man, the news of his infidelity has poked holes in that theory. For her part, Blum has been noticeably silent following her husband's public admission of guilt, but sources close to the family say that is because she is focused on her own three children. "She's a great mom and very dedicated to their daughters," a source close to Blum told People. The source also revealed, "Dave's flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage. It's been hurtful to Jordyn." It also impacted Blum and Grohl's three daughters, two of whom deactivated their Instagram accounts for a time following the scandal.
Jordyn Blum has collaborated with husband Dave Grohl on more than marriage
As a former model, MTV producer, and wife of a world famous rock and roll star, Jordyn Blum knows her way around a music video. She has collaborated with her husband's band, the Foo Fighters, on numerous occasions, sharing her beauty and talented eye to help create some of the band's most memorable videos. Blum makes a super sexy cameo in the video for "White Limo" and served as the co-director on the group's music video for "Walking A Line."
Videos are not the only area where Blum has had a hand in the band's success. She has also served as the inspiration behind some of their most beloved songs. "There are songs that are very specific, and there are songs that are written with a very general emotion in mind," Grohl told GQ. "Statues" is one of the more specific tracks for which Blum served as muse. "That song is about my wife and me," the singer explained. "To me there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard." While he stands by that tune, there is another Blum-inspired song, "Burn Away," that the singer told The AV Club still makes him cringe. "I was in love with my future wife and had some romantic f**king prom ballad," he said. "Ugh! We'd never play that f**king sh*t live."
Jordyn Blum was rushed to the hospital while her husband was on the air
Some women's hearts burst with pride when their husbands do something exciting. In the case of Jordyn Blum, it was her appendix. While her famous husband, musician Dave Grohl, was filling in as the guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," his wife was being rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy. On a return visit to the show, he shared the details with Kimmel. Wearing an ABBA t-shirt with his long locks loose, the "My Hero" singer explained that he received a text from his wife during the show that said, "I don't really feel so good." Grohl continued the show and, when it was over, he received another text from Blum that said, "I'm on my way to the hospital to get my appendix out." Grohl made a mad dash to the hospital and got there in time for his wife's surgery.
It's things like this that once earned Grohl his reputation as a man who put his family first and had his priorities in place. Back in 2007, he told The Guardian that he craved stability and he credited his wife and oldest daughter for helping him remain grounded in the chaotic world of superstardom. "I wouldn't be able to do this if I didn't have my feet planted firmly on the ground. So Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing," he said.
Jordyn Blum was last seen with Dave Grohl a few weeks before the scandal broke
Jordyn Blum lives a quiet, private life despite being married to one of the most famous rock stars in the world. On the rare occasion that she does dress up and hit the town it's often to support her man on the red carpet at an event or awards show. In July 2024, however, the entire family went out to Wimbledon.
The couple looked more regal than rock 'n' roll, with Blum In a buttoned-up pale blue shirtdress with matching blazer and Grohl in a conservative navy blue suit and tie, his trademark shaggy long hair slicked back into a smooth ponytail that matched his wife's hairstyle. Although the couple appeared to be having a good time, there was an underlying current of stress that was evident in Grohl when he got short with a BBC Sport reporter. When the reporter asked the singer who he thought would win, Grohl, seemingly irritated, gave short, curt answers like "no clue," and "couldn't say." Some fans called Grohl out for his rudeness at the time. However, just a couple of weeks later, Grohl dropped the adultery and paternity bombshell, so perhaps he had a lot more on his mind than tennis.
The couple haven't been seen in public together since, but both have reportedly been spotted separately and without their wedding rings.
She is relying on support of friends to deal with Dave Grohl's infidelity
Infidelity in a marriage is bad enough, but when it's public knowledge and there's a baby to boot, it's even worse. It's times like these that a woman needs her gal pals to prop her up, support her, and remind her of her strength. That's exactly what Jordyn Blum is relying on in the wake of her husband's confession of not only cheating but fathering another woman's child. One of her staunchest supporters is Kate Hudson. Hudson, who played a groupie in the hit movie "Almost Famous," was formerly married to a real-life rocker, The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, with whom she shares a son. She also has a son with Muse singer Matt Bellamy and a daughter with musician Danny Fujikawa — so she knows a thing or two about the life of the rock 'n' roll wife and mother.
Sources say Kate Hudson has been there for her friend, consoling her and sending gifts. A source told Daily Mail, "Kate told Jordyn she's there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it's for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart." In Grohl's Instagram post announcing his infidelity, he wrote, "I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.