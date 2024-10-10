Jordyn Blum: 7 Facts About Dave Grohl's Wife

Since 2003, Jordyn Blum has been married to Foo Fighter's frontman Dave Grohl. She is his second wife and the mother of three of his children. By all appearances, Grohl and Blum's marriage seemed to be one of the more solid celebrity unions — until Grohl took to social media with a confession to make. It seems someone else had been getting the best of him, and he announced on Instagram that he had fathered a fourth daughter with another woman.

This news may not have come as a huge surprise to his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood, as Grohl had admitted to extramarital activities during their years together. Blum, however, was reportedly stunned by the news, although some say she knew about it long before Grohl went public. "She was shocked when she found out about the baby," a source told The Mirror. Blum has managed to stay largely out of the limelight over the years, but here's what we do know about Grohl's wife.