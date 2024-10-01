Inside Dave Grohl's Marriage With Jordyn Blum

In the early '00s, rock icon Dave Grohl began what seemed to be his happily ever after with TV producer Jordyn Blum. Grohl ascended to fame in the '90s as the drummer of the legendary grunge band Nirvana, and in 1994, he became a founding member of Foo Fighters. Grohl and Blum tied the knot in a private ceremony at the couple's home in 2003. "I never met anyone who could take care of me, but I finally found one," Grohl told NME magazine shortly before his nuptials. "And this person makes me feel like I'm the crazy one that needs to be taken care of. I like that, it feels good." Since marrying Blum, the rocker has gained another claim to fame: he's become known as a wholesome, stable family man. Grohl and Blum have since welcomed three daughters and appeared to be living the dream — however, it all came crashing down in 2024 when Grohl made a shocking confession.

Advertisement

On September 10, 2024, the singer posted a personal update on Instagram. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." As of this writing, Grohl and Blum have yet to share any additional details about Grohl's cheating scandal. Still, the bombshell admission has left many fans wondering what really happened. With that in mind, let's pull back the curtain and take a look inside their marriage.