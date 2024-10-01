Inside Dave Grohl's Marriage With Jordyn Blum
In the early '00s, rock icon Dave Grohl began what seemed to be his happily ever after with TV producer Jordyn Blum. Grohl ascended to fame in the '90s as the drummer of the legendary grunge band Nirvana, and in 1994, he became a founding member of Foo Fighters. Grohl and Blum tied the knot in a private ceremony at the couple's home in 2003. "I never met anyone who could take care of me, but I finally found one," Grohl told NME magazine shortly before his nuptials. "And this person makes me feel like I'm the crazy one that needs to be taken care of. I like that, it feels good." Since marrying Blum, the rocker has gained another claim to fame: he's become known as a wholesome, stable family man. Grohl and Blum have since welcomed three daughters and appeared to be living the dream — however, it all came crashing down in 2024 when Grohl made a shocking confession.
On September 10, 2024, the singer posted a personal update on Instagram. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." As of this writing, Grohl and Blum have yet to share any additional details about Grohl's cheating scandal. Still, the bombshell admission has left many fans wondering what really happened. With that in mind, let's pull back the curtain and take a look inside their marriage.
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum met at a whiskey bar
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum may be considered modern-day rock royalty, but their relationship sprang from humble beginnings. As the story goes, the pair met in 2001 while partying at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in Los Angeles. At the time, Blum was working as a television producer at MTV.
In an interview with Q Magazine, Grohl explained that he'd been hanging out at the watering hole with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins when a mutual friend introduced him to Blum. The singer revealed that he was surprised when Blum took an interest in him instead of Hawkins, whom Grohl described as the better-looking bandmate. "Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor," Grohl recalled. "I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I've got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood. She waved her friend Jordyn over."
When Grohl spotted Blum for the first time, the singer didn't think he'd have a chance with her. However, it soon became clear that the pair had chemistry. "So I'm just having some drinks and acting like a jack**s," the singer stated. "And by the end of the night I was pissed and I'm staring at her going, "You're my future ex-wife. So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'"
Their relationship had a rocky beginning
Sparks flew when Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum had their 2001 meet-cute. However, things got a bit complicated thereafter. While chatting with Elle in 2007, Grohl confessed that he got cold feet at the beginning of his romance with Blum. "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling," the musician revealed.
Shortly after ghosting his new flame, Grohl left for Europe to tour with Foo Fighters. During their London stop, Grohl's bandmate Taylor Hawkins suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose and ended up in a weeks-long coma (tragically, Hawkins died in 2022). During that period, Grohl recalled going to his hotel room one night where he tried to relax by watching TV. Before he knew it, he was looking at a chewing gum commercial featuring none other than Blum. "All of a sudden I think, 'That's that girl Jordyn, that's that chick!'" Grohl recalled to Q Magazine. "And over the course of the next few days I start having these dreams about that life that I'd been thinking about, settling-down dreams. In those two weeks, I changed forever. I thought, 'I'm not waiting one more minute because life's too f**king short, man. It's too delicate.'" Grohl called Blum as soon as he returned home from his tour. The pair went on a dinner date, and the rest was history.
Dave Grohl became a family man after marrying Jordyn Blum
Ahead of his wedding to Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl declared that he couldn't wait to become a dad. "I would just love to have a family," the rock star told NME in 2003. "That's the one thing I don't have." Three years later, Blum gave birth to the couple's first child. Speaking to People in 2007, Grohl revealed that fatherhood had changed his life and transformed him into a total family man. "We don't talk about how much we drank last night [anymore]," the singer stated. "[Now] it's how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days."
In the beginning, Grohl wasn't sure that he could tackle fatherhood while being a full-time musician. Eventually, though, he was able to scale back on touring. And when he did hit the road, Grohl brought his family along for the ride. "[I]t dawned on me that you can do both and, fortunately, we are able to," the frontman told Elle UK. "A lot of people struggle with it and [the band] knows how fortunate we are that we can have the luxury of touring less and having our families come out when we want or need them to."
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum share three daughters
In 2006, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum welcomed their first daughter, Violet Maye Grohl. Their second child, Harper Willow Grohl, came along in 2009. Ophelia Saint Grohl arrived in 2014. Over the years, Dave Grohl's daughters have not only popped up alongside their parents at different red carpet events, but have proven that the rock star gene runs strong in their family. In 2018, Violet made her onstage debut with Dave. The father-daughter duo performed a soulful cover of Adele's "When We Were Young." In 2023, Violet joined Dave onstage at the Glastonbury Festival in England. The pair sang "Show Me How," a song dedicated to Dave's mother.
Dave and Blum's middle daughter, Harper, also seems to be a natural performer. In July 2024, the teen shared a TikTok featuring her celebrity dad. In the video, the pair goofed off while doing the viral TikTok dance to "Apple" by pop star Chari XCX. And back when she was still in grade school, she showed off her drumming skills at Foo Fighters concerts. And in 2019, youngest kiddo Ophelia joined Dave on an episode of "Ryan's Mystery Playdate," where they sang a fun rendition of "If You're Happy and You Know It."
In 2007, Dave told Time that fatherhood has inspired him both personally and professionally. "When you have kids, you see life through different eyes," the proud dad shared. "You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."
They've worked together on several occasions
By the time Jordyn Blum met Dave Grohl in 2001, she had already built an impressive career at MTV. And with Blum's behind-the-scenes expertise, it's no surprise that the TV producer and the rock star have teamed up on several different projects. In the early 2000s, Blum joined Foo Fighters on tour and recorded their adventures with a video camera. At the time, Grohl dubbed her the band's "official documentarian."
Blum co-directed the music video for the 2002 Foo Fighters tune "Walking a Line." In 2011, the TV producer showed off her acting chops when she appeared in the music video for "White Limo." In the video, Blum poses flirtatiously for the camera while the band plays in the background. At the end, her character canoodles with Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.
Blum has also inspired some of Grohl's lyrics. In 2008, the singer told GQ that he penned "Statues" as an ode to his eternal love for Blum. "That song is about my wife and me," Grohl shared. "To me there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard."
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been an it couple since the 2000s
Since tying the knot back in 2003, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been celebrated as an "it" couple. What's more, they've certainly enjoyed a glamorous Hollywood lifestyle, regularly attending A-lister parties and red carpet events. What's more, Blum and Grohl have amassed an astonishing net worth. The spouses also have an incredibly elite friend group: their inner circle includes music icons like Beatles bassist Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Joan Jett, and Elton John.
Grohl and Blum made headlines in 2023 when they attended the Grammys with their three daughters in tow. Grohl rocked a sleek, all-black ensemble to the occasion while Blum stunned in a sparkly off-shoulder mini dress. In July 2024, the pair attended Wimbledon in London. This time, Grohl chose a tailored navy blue suit with Dolce & Gabbana loafers. Meanwhile, Blum was pure elegance in a monochrome baby-blue look that featured a collared shirt, a dinner jacket, and a pleated midi skirt. The couple's tennis coach, Christopher Crabb, acknowledged their "it" couple status in a 2024 Instagram post, writing, "So excited to see my students, Dave and Jordyn. They always look stylish on and off the tennis court."
Dave Grohl cheated on Jordyn Blum and fathered a child with another woman
In September 2024, Dave Grohl admitted to not only cheating on Jordyn Blum, but fathering a baby with an unnamed woman. The musician broke the shocking news on Instagram and thanked fans in advance for respecting his children's privacy. Grohl disabled comments on the post, but his efforts didn't stop the backlash from coming. Fans flooded social media to express their shock and disappointment over the singer's actions. Meanwhile, tabloids had a field day with the news of Grohl's lovechild. In response to the media frenzy, Grohl's eldest daughters deactivated their social media accounts.
A few days after Grohl's confession, unnamed sources reached out to People and spilled more details about the situation. One insider claimed that Blum had known about Grohl's infidelity "for a while" prior to the news going public. Still, nothing could have prepared her for the knowledge that Grohl had fathered a child with another woman. "She was shocked when she found out about the baby," another insider shared." The source also revealed that Blum was leaning on her inner circle for comfort and support. "Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her," the tipster said.
There'd long been whispers about Dave Grohl's 'flirty behavior'
When Dave Grohl confessed to cheating on Jordyn Blum, his "nicest guy in rock and roll" reputation took a major hit. While fans and tabloids reeled over the news of his infidelity, some insiders hinted that it may not have been a one-off incident. "We keep reading over and over again how heartbroken everyone is because Dave was supposed to be the 'good guy,' the rockstar that didn't have to do those rockstar things," a source told People in 2024. "And people are crazy about the guy, but there is a rockstar side." Another insider claimed that Grohl's wandering eye had been an ongoing issue between the spouses. "Dave's flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage," the source claimed. "It's been hurtful to Jordyn."
As the news of Grohl's infidelity spread, more skeletons tumbled out of his closet. In the late '90s, Grohl's ex-girlfriend Kari Wuhrer claimed that the singer was dating another woman on the side when the pair got together. The other woman turned out to be pro snowboarder Tina Basich, who corroborated Wuhrer's story in her 2003 memoir, "Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer." In the book, Basich wrote (via Page Six), "I don't know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend ... or two, as it turned out." In 2024, Wuhrer told TMZ that rumors about Grohl cheating on Blum had been flying around Los Angeles for quite some time.
Dave Grohl's cheating scandal sparked divorce rumors
One week after Dave Grohl's cheating confession, Jordyn Blum was spotted leaving a tennis lesson in Los Angeles. Page Six captured photos of Blum smiling and chatting with Fall Out Boy musician Pete Wentz, who also attended the tennis practice. Despite all the upheaval in her life, Blum appeared cheerful and relaxed. However, her demeanor was hardly the topic of conversation once fans noticed that Blum wasn't wearing her wedding ring in the snapshots. Naturally, the missing ring led fans and the media to assume that a divorce was imminent.
However, it wasn't just the absence of Blum's matrimonial bling that caused rumors to swirl. Just days after Grohl's cheating scandal surfaced, People released another ominous report about the state of his and Blum's marriage. According to a source who spoke with the publication, Grohl obtained a divorce lawyer shortly before the news of his love child went public. For many fans, this revelation has served as undeniable proof that Grohl and Blum are on the outs. However, until we hear from the couple themselves, we'll have to wait and see how things play out.