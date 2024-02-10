Dave Grohl's Daughters Are Growing Up Fast

Dave Grohl is a rock 'n' roll icon, but he is also a proud father to three daughters, whom he shares with his second wife, Jordyn Blum. And try as he might, Dave isn't always successful when it comes to getting Violet Maye Grohl, Harper Willow Grohl, and Ophelia Saint Grohl into all of the legendary classic rock artists he loves. "I try to brainwash them with Beatles and Rolling Stones and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, 'It's All About that Bass,'" he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014.

When the Nirvana alum's kids entered his life, he was more than willing to rise to the changes and challenges that fatherhood presents. "We don't talk about how much we drank last night [anymore]," Grohl said in an interview with People in 2007. "[Now] it's how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It's a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days." He is also the type of dad who drops his kids at school and packs their lunches. While the star's daughters have grown up mostly out of the limelight, his eldest kid is a passionate musician, joining the family business and paving the way for a new generation of talent. Meet Dave Grohl's three girls.