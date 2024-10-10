Trump's Bizarre Whoopi Goldberg Rant Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
With just a month left until Election Day, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump is waging war against "The View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg. At a campaign rally, he called the star "demented" and mocked her old stand-up comedy routines, per X, formerly known as Twitter. Now, the clip is going viral, and plenty of folks on the internet are making note of Trump's hypocrisy.
Barring the occasional slip-up, for years Goldberg has kept her promise to never say Trump's name, referring to him instead by euphemisms like "you know who." Trump referred to this at his recent rally, saying her refusal to say his name is a result of the fact that "politics can do strange things to demented people." This led the former president to an anecdote about when he hired Goldberg "years ago" as a stand-up comedian. Despite asserting that he is "not particularly shy about what I hear," he claimed that Goldberg's "mouth was so foul that every word out of her mouth was the F-word...", calling her "so filthy, dirty, disgusting" that "half the place left." He ended the story with a classic Trump insult: "What a loser she is."
This tangent was odd, not just because it is unrelated to his campaign, but also because of how little time he has left to do any actual campaigning. On the viral clip of Trump's digression about Goldberg, the comment section is full of claims that his rant sounds more like it is about him than her.
The comment section didn't hold back
On X, the clip of Donald Trump's speech earned 7,000 likes in just 24 hours. The tweet's caption reads, "This is the middle of a long deranged Trump rant tonight complaining about how [Whoopi] Goldberg swears too much. The man is laser focused on the key issues of the day ..." Beyond the strange nature of discussing Goldberg on stage at all, Trump picked on her for things that he himself has been guilty of, which commenters couldn't ignore. "Foul-mouthed, [Whoopi]? Well then, I guess she won't get to be grabbed by the p****," one commenter joked, pointing out the irony of Trump being bothered by bad language when he was on record saying that as a celebrity, "you can do anything" to women, infamously noting that you can "grab them by the p****," per BBC.
This is the middle of a long deranged Trump rant tonight complaining about how Whoopie Goldberg swears too much. The man is laser focused on the key issues of the day. His paid sign holders look really into it too. pic.twitter.com/USvBHrxYQM
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 10, 2024
Others made note of the fact that many folks reportedly leave Trump's rallies before they are over, as he is said to frequently go over time. "Half the place left" — sounds like a 2024 Trump rally," said one commenter. Another noted that Trump's dwindling rally crowds are visible even in just this short clip: "You know it's bad when there is a visibly empty seat behind him as he speaks." In the 2024 presidential debate, Trump's opponent Vice President Kamala Harris pointed this out, to which he said, "People don't leave my rallies," indicating that this is a sore spot for Trump (per The Wall Street Journal).