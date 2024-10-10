Trump's Bizarre Whoopi Goldberg Rant Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

With just a month left until Election Day, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump is waging war against "The View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg. At a campaign rally, he called the star "demented" and mocked her old stand-up comedy routines, per X, formerly known as Twitter. Now, the clip is going viral, and plenty of folks on the internet are making note of Trump's hypocrisy.

Advertisement

Barring the occasional slip-up, for years Goldberg has kept her promise to never say Trump's name, referring to him instead by euphemisms like "you know who." Trump referred to this at his recent rally, saying her refusal to say his name is a result of the fact that "politics can do strange things to demented people." This led the former president to an anecdote about when he hired Goldberg "years ago" as a stand-up comedian. Despite asserting that he is "not particularly shy about what I hear," he claimed that Goldberg's "mouth was so foul that every word out of her mouth was the F-word...", calling her "so filthy, dirty, disgusting" that "half the place left." He ended the story with a classic Trump insult: "What a loser she is."

Advertisement

This tangent was odd, not just because it is unrelated to his campaign, but also because of how little time he has left to do any actual campaigning. On the viral clip of Trump's digression about Goldberg, the comment section is full of claims that his rant sounds more like it is about him than her.