Trump's Ego Can't Handle The Dwindling Crowd Sizes (& His Rally Scapegoat Is Proof)

If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump, it's that he likes a crowd, and he's particularly sensitive about any insinuation that he doesn't have the biggest crowds ever. His claims that his inauguration crowd was the biggest ever(it wasn't) even helped bring the phrase "alternative facts" into the lexicon. Trump's obsession with crowd size has continued with his campaign rallies; at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on September 29, he blamed the Biden administration for not being able to have a bigger event the day before. "We were in Wisconsin yesterday, and except for the fact that the administration would not let us have — we had 50,000, maybe more people, and we were going to do an outdoor rally, and we ended up having to do it inside, in front of about a thousand people," Trump said (via C-SPAN).

The actual story of why Trump had to have his Wisconsin meeting indoors, which inherently meant fewer people, is that it was at the behest of the Secret Service. They were unable to fully secure the outdoor area where the rally was going to take place with other events in the country beyond Trump's rally that required Secret Service agents on the day. So, for the safety of Trump and all the attendees, particularly in the wake of the Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, the rally was moved to a more secure, indoor location.