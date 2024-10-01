Trump's Ego Can't Handle The Dwindling Crowd Sizes (& His Rally Scapegoat Is Proof)
If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump, it's that he likes a crowd, and he's particularly sensitive about any insinuation that he doesn't have the biggest crowds ever. His claims that his inauguration crowd was the biggest ever(it wasn't) even helped bring the phrase "alternative facts" into the lexicon. Trump's obsession with crowd size has continued with his campaign rallies; at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on September 29, he blamed the Biden administration for not being able to have a bigger event the day before. "We were in Wisconsin yesterday, and except for the fact that the administration would not let us have — we had 50,000, maybe more people, and we were going to do an outdoor rally, and we ended up having to do it inside, in front of about a thousand people," Trump said (via C-SPAN).
The actual story of why Trump had to have his Wisconsin meeting indoors, which inherently meant fewer people, is that it was at the behest of the Secret Service. They were unable to fully secure the outdoor area where the rally was going to take place with other events in the country beyond Trump's rally that required Secret Service agents on the day. So, for the safety of Trump and all the attendees, particularly in the wake of the Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, the rally was moved to a more secure, indoor location.
Donald Trump seems to see crowd size as proof of his popularity
Some online have taken issue with Donald Trump claiming that 50,000 people were ready for the rally in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, especially considering that the city has just over 5,500 people. The Democrats have certainly noticed that Trump can get easily riled up if you dare to say that he doesn't have massive amounts of enthralled supporters at his events. At the Democratic National Convention, where Michelle Obama ditched the high road with a scathing Trump takedown, Barack Obama followed it up with a speech in which he said Trump had "a weird obsession with crowd size" (via Reuters).
During the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and the former president, Harris brought up Trump's rallies, saying, "And what you will also notice is people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom" (via ABC News). He denied it, saying, "We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics." Harris has been bringing out similarly sized crowds for her campaign events.
However, people have in fact been seen leaving Trump's rallies. But Trump had an explanation for that: they just wanted photos with him. At a rally in Michigan, he said: "The people that you see leaving — because nobody ever leaves. and when they do, I finish up quick, believe me. but I couldn't take pictures at the beginning. So I take them at the end" (via YouTube).