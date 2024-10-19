What To Know About Matt Gaetz's Relationship With His Adopted Son Nestor

While Matt Gaetz might be unrecognizable after rumored plastic surgery, his story has stayed the same. He's a career politician who has represented Florida's 1st Congressional District since 2017. After the Florida native's far-right beliefs, various legal issues, and unwavering support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump propelled him into the national spotlight, he seemingly did what he could to keep his family out of the public eye. That all changed in June 2020 when Gaetz introduced his adopted son, Nestor Galbán, to the world with a selfie. "For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida."

This post went up shortly after Gaetz faced off with Rep. Cedric Richmond during a hearing about police violence against Black Americans. After Richmond, who is Black, noted that the white representatives in the room could not understand how important it was to vote on the police reform bill presented, Gaetz challenged his statement and suggested anyone in the room could have non-white children. The two went back and forth until the hearing's chairman ended the exchange.

In a separate tweet, Gaetz referenced his contentious interaction with Richmond. "As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don't raise non-white kids," he said.

