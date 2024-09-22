Matt Gaetz Is Completely Unrecognizable In Side-By-Side Pics After Rumored Plastic Surgery

Matt Gaetz is a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Florida, a seat he's held since 2017. While his biography on the official Congress website features an old headshot at the time of writing, his appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July 2024 showed Gaetz with a drastically different face. The rumored plastic or cosmetic surgery that Gaetz has received hasn't been a slow shift either. On X, formerly known as Twitter, two photos compared how different he looked from one day to the next at the RNC.

Months later, in September 2024, X users were still talking about it. One user shared the infamous photo of Gaetz from the convention with prominent, sky-high, permanently arched eyebrows and captioned it, "Remember when @mattgaetz used a Groupon to get Botox?"

A cosmetic dermatologist spoke with The List on how Gaetz likely achieved his Spock-like face. Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, who works out of Beverly Hills and Miami, has not worked with Gaetz but determined what could have caused his drastically different look. The answer does include Botox (but probably not from Groupon, like that one X user joked). "There are two main facial changes between Mr. Gaetz's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024: very heavy Botox and cheek fillers," Busso said. "Botox was performed very heavily on the center of the forehead resulting in a drop of his central eyebrows. The lateral aspect of the eyebrows was left with movement giving that 'Mr. Spock' look with pointy lateral eyebrows." Following the RNC, Busso also told us Kimberly Guilfoyle's fillers aren't hiding her age.

