Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Finally In Sync During First Joint Outing Since Trooping The Colour

In an unplanned visit, Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen together in the aftermath of the July 2024 knife attack that left three children dead in Southport, England. The royal couple took to the Southport Community Centre for another surprise visit on October 10, 2024, where they spoke with the victims' families and showed solidarity for the first responders whose mental health may have been affected by the incident, which happened during a Taylor Swift-centered class at a dance studio. In a statement they issued following the attack, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed sympathy and condolences for the victims and their families. "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," they posted on X, formerly Twitter. "We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack." They also thanked emergency personnel for their compassion and professionalism in the wake of the attack.

During the trip, the two appeared happy to be with one another. In one photo taken during their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen wearing matching outfits, both following a similar burgundy color scheme. They also are shown smiling mid-conversation, showing signs that they were enjoying each other's company.