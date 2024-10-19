Nicole Richie Played A Big Role In Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden's Relationship

When Cameron Diaz met her now-husband Benji Madden, she knew it was meant to be between them. "It was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know,'" she said during an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM channel "Radio Andy" in 2016 (via E! News). "I was like, 'What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.' Like you're my husband."

However, the person who takes credit for bringing Diaz and Madden together is Nicole Richie, who said in a July 2014 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via ABC News) that she is responsible for setting them up. Richie introduced Diaz and Madden to each other in May 2014. Diaz said on the "Anna Farris is Unqualified" podcast in September 2021 that, as soon as she met Madden, she was immediately attracted to him. "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before,'" she recalled. "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"

Richie, who's been married to Madden's twin brother, Joel, since December 2010, said she approves of her brother-in-law's relationship with Diaz. "I approve of anything that's going to make Benj happy," she said on "WWHL." She added, "I am a devoted sister-in-law and I am happy for anybody who's happy. I want everyone to be surrounded with love."

