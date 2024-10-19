Cruz Beckham Has A Big Age Gap With His Girlfriend. Here's What We Know About Their Relationship
Cruz Beckham, the second youngest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's four kids, has reportedly been dating a woman nearly a decade older than him: German-Brazilian songwriter and producer Jackie Apostel. This places the pair among the celebrity couples with the biggest age differences. Prior to their relationship, Apostel was known for being a member of the Brazilian girl band Schutz before departing to start her solo career. In 2022, she opted to focus more on a career in songwriting and producing.
Cruz, who has launched a singing career of his own, has been connected with Apostel since April 2024. The couple was also seen together in June 2024, when the two were photographed dancing, kissing and embracing outside of the Everyman Cinema in Chelsea, London. In September 2024, Beckham and Cruz appeared together during Paris Fashion Week in the front row of Victoria Beckham's SS25 show. While they spent time in Paris, Apostel posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing a white dress from Victoria's design label and congratulated her for her work on her Fashion Week show. "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress," she said. "Congratulations @victoriabeckham."
Since they began dating, it's been uncovered that the couple share quite the age gap, with Beckham being nearly 10 years his girlfriend's junior. Hello! previously said in June 2024 that Apostel was 18, but her true age can be traced back to a May 2022 Instagram post stating she was 26 years old at the time. As such, she would have been 28 during Paris Fashion Week, with her 29th birthday falling on October 18, 2024.
Cruz Beckham was accused of cheating before Paris Fashion Week
David Beckham has been plagued by affair rumors for years, and now his youngest son has been called out for purportedly being unfaithful. Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel's reported appearance at Paris Fashion Week came just after Cruz's ex-girlfriend, Bby Ivy, posted a video on TikTok in September 2024 accusing him of cheating on her. The clip shows Cruz and Bby Ivy kissing each other while the former plays the guitar. "This is how we were together and he still cheated," the video caption reads.
According to the Daily Mail, Issey Moloney, another former lover of Cruz's, reposted Bby Ivy's video in support of her. Moloney and Cruz had reportedly been seen together in February 2024, prior to Cruz having been pictured with Bby Ivy. Moloney shared a video on TikTok in September 2024 featuring her and Bby Ivy dancing together and lip syncing to "The Fear" by Lily Allen. "When he thought you would never find out about each other, but you're now besties," the video's caption reads.