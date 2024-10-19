Cruz Beckham Has A Big Age Gap With His Girlfriend. Here's What We Know About Their Relationship

Cruz Beckham, the second youngest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's four kids, has reportedly been dating a woman nearly a decade older than him: German-Brazilian songwriter and producer Jackie Apostel. This places the pair among the celebrity couples with the biggest age differences. Prior to their relationship, Apostel was known for being a member of the Brazilian girl band Schutz before departing to start her solo career. In 2022, she opted to focus more on a career in songwriting and producing.

Cruz, who has launched a singing career of his own, has been connected with Apostel since April 2024. The couple was also seen together in June 2024, when the two were photographed dancing, kissing and embracing outside of the Everyman Cinema in Chelsea, London. In September 2024, Beckham and Cruz appeared together during Paris Fashion Week in the front row of Victoria Beckham's SS25 show. While they spent time in Paris, Apostel posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing a white dress from Victoria's design label and congratulated her for her work on her Fashion Week show. "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress," she said. "Congratulations @victoriabeckham."

Since they began dating, it's been uncovered that the couple share quite the age gap, with Beckham being nearly 10 years his girlfriend's junior. Hello! previously said in June 2024 that Apostel was 18, but her true age can be traced back to a May 2022 Instagram post stating she was 26 years old at the time. As such, she would have been 28 during Paris Fashion Week, with her 29th birthday falling on October 18, 2024.

