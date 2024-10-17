Inside Denzel And Pauletta Washington's Decades-Long Relationship

Denzel Washington is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. From "Malcolm X," to "Training Day," to "The Equalizer," Denzel's critically acclaimed performances are the stuff of legend. Yet during his more than four decades in the business, there has been one constant by Denzel's side: his wife, Pauletta Washington.

Celebrity marriages don't tend to last very long on average. According to a study by the UK-based organization Marriage Foundation, celebrities have a divorce rate of around 40% within a 10-year period. For the Washingtons to have been married for over 40 years, it could almost be considered a miracle. In a career filled with Academy Award, box-office, and financial success, Denzel's most prized accomplishment is his marriage to Pauletta.

Pauletta is not just simply "Denzel's wife," however, as she's gone on to enjoy an accomplished career in the arts, appearing in theater, film, and television productions. Pauletta is an accomplished performer in her own right. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Pauletta was competing in piano competitions at just 10 years old before going onto Juilliard to study piano. After graduating from Fordham University with a B.A. in drama and journalism, Denzel would first cross paths with Pauletta while they were both filming the made-for-TV movie "Wilma." But sparks didn't fly immediately, as it took one year after filming wrapped for the two to meet again at a party, where they reintroduced themselves to each other.

