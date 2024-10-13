Inside Chris Hemsworth's Bond With His Dad Craig
Chris Hemsworth is a Hollywood heartthrob, both successful as an actor and a fitness icon. Behind his bulging muscles and blockbuster roles is a real-life Odin: his dad, Craig Hemsworth, who has played a monumental part in shaping the man he has become. Like a true Norse god, Chris's dad has guided him since his formative years, particularly in maintaining good health and prioritizing regular training.
On Australian Father's Day in 2022 (celebrated on the first Sunday of every September), Chris gave his dad a shoutout, reminiscing on their fitness journey together. "Some of my greatest memories from when I was a kid are training with my dad," the actor wrote alongside a video of the pair working out together on Instagram.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe star further recounted how Craig built a hurdle out of timber so that his son could practice hurdles on their steep hilltop property. "I used to compete in the 110m hurdles but didn't have enough space to train as we lived on top of a very steep hill. My dad built me a single hurdle out of timber and I used the 15 meter driveway we had to practice over and over again. Just he and I till the sun went down havin fun, havin a laugh," wrote Chris.
Craig Hemsworth's Role in Chris' Journey to Fitness Fame
The "Thor" actor further acknowledged his dad's contribution in earning him awards, thanking his patience and support. "I got 2 state medals with his help. Here we are 25 years on still laughing and still moving. Happy Father's Day, champ," he wrote on Instagram, highlighting his close bond with Craig and his strong influence in developing his determined character.
Craig's efforts in shaping Chris have gone way beyond their childhood workouts, as the actor built out his own health and fitness app, "Centr," channeling a passion seeded by his dad. The app became a huge success with a net worth of $200 million (per Bloomberg) after its acquisition and merger, of which Chris is the second largest stakeholder.
In May 2024, Chris gave his dad another moment to feel elated, when the actor reached a notable career milestone, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Chris tagged along with his wife, Elsa Pataky, kids, and his parents, father Craig and mom, Leonie Hemsworth. He posted a picture of the event on Instagram, where they stood proudly beside him in Los Angeles. "I'm so thankful for my parents' encouragement along the way and the confidence they gave myself and my brothers to pursue something that we were passionate about," Chris said during his acceptance speech via Variety.