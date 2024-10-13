Inside Chris Hemsworth's Bond With His Dad Craig

Chris Hemsworth is a Hollywood heartthrob, both successful as an actor and a fitness icon. Behind his bulging muscles and blockbuster roles is a real-life Odin: his dad, Craig Hemsworth, who has played a monumental part in shaping the man he has become. Like a true Norse god, Chris's dad has guided him since his formative years, particularly in maintaining good health and prioritizing regular training.

Advertisement

On Australian Father's Day in 2022 (celebrated on the first Sunday of every September), Chris gave his dad a shoutout, reminiscing on their fitness journey together. "Some of my greatest memories from when I was a kid are training with my dad," the actor wrote alongside a video of the pair working out together on Instagram.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star further recounted how Craig built a hurdle out of timber so that his son could practice hurdles on their steep hilltop property. "I used to compete in the 110m hurdles but didn't have enough space to train as we lived on top of a very steep hill. My dad built me a single hurdle out of timber and I used the 15 meter driveway we had to practice over and over again. Just he and I till the sun went down havin fun, havin a laugh," wrote Chris.

Advertisement