Everything We Know About Martha Stewart's Granddaughter Jude
TV personality, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert, and former model Martha Stewart certainly wears a lot of hats. You might think of her anytime it's time to shop for some home essentials, or she might be your go-to cookbook author. She stays busy with her podcast, various streaming shows, and her CBD gummy line. Martha is also the mother of Alexis Stewart, her only child from her marriage to ex-husband Andrew Stewart, and grandmother to Jude and Truman Stewart. Jude was born in 2011 and Truman arrived in 2012.
It's no secret that Martha dotes on her grandchildren. "Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced," she gushed on a 2018 episode of "Today." In a 2024 chat with People, she noted that some of her favorite traditions include going to the annual Jingle Ball concert with Jude and the Super Bowl with Truman. "It's a phenomenal thing," she said of the experiences she's had with her daughter's kids.
Despite being related to a person who has been incredibly famous for decades, both grandchildren keep a low profile. Here is everything we know about Martha Stewart's granddaughter, Jude Stewart.
Jude Stewart is artistic like Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart rarely shares photos of her granddaughter Jude Stewart, but when she does, it looks like the two are always having fun. It's clear that Martha, whose unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg makes them both a hit with fans, relishes time spent with Jude.
In March 2023, for example, Martha shared a snap on Instagram of Jude and four friends in robes and face masks. "Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it?" she wrote, before going on to share that the girls were not only gifted skincare products and nail products, but they enjoyed Japanese food and cushy robes. Wellness and mindfulness also appear to be important to Jude, who led a yoga class that her grandmother raved about in a 2023 Instagram Story.
In a May 2024 Instagram post, Martha shared a closeup of Jude's eye and pointed out the unique brown and blue coloring of the iris. "I have always loved that my Grandaughter has a brown streak in her blue eyes," she wrote. "Unusual?" Jude evidently also has an eye for jewelry. In 2020, Martha let her Instagram followers know that Jude and her friend had begun selling bracelets they'd made. Two years later, Jude gifted Kris Kardashian a handmade necklace as a thank you for a birthday gift, and Martha, ever the proud grandmother shared the piece on Instagram. The more Martha Stewart gives snippets of her granddaughter's life, the more we see just how much she adores her grandchildren, like so many grandparents.