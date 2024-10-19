TV personality, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert, and former model Martha Stewart certainly wears a lot of hats. You might think of her anytime it's time to shop for some home essentials, or she might be your go-to cookbook author. She stays busy with her podcast, various streaming shows, and her CBD gummy line. Martha is also the mother of Alexis Stewart, her only child from her marriage to ex-husband Andrew Stewart, and grandmother to Jude and Truman Stewart. Jude was born in 2011 and Truman arrived in 2012.

It's no secret that Martha dotes on her grandchildren. "Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced," she gushed on a 2018 episode of "Today." In a 2024 chat with People, she noted that some of her favorite traditions include going to the annual Jingle Ball concert with Jude and the Super Bowl with Truman. "It's a phenomenal thing," she said of the experiences she's had with her daughter's kids.

Despite being related to a person who has been incredibly famous for decades, both grandchildren keep a low profile. Here is everything we know about Martha Stewart's granddaughter, Jude Stewart.