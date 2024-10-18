Chrissy Teigen Took Her Time Before She Made A Move On John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a match-made in heaven. Unlike some celebrity couples, however, their relationship didn't happen magically overnight. The story of how the model and the famous musician met is something like a scene straight out of a romcom movie. Back in 2006, then-21-year-old Teigen starred as Legend's love interest in the music video for his single "Stereo." When Teigen entered Legend's dressing room to introduce herself on the day of the shoot, she was surprised to find him ironing his clothes in nothing but his underwear. "I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug," Teigen recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2014. Known for her TMI admissions about her love life, Teigen said she ended up in Legend's hotel room that night. "I'm not going to lie... We hooked up."
That's how they fell in love, right? Well, not so fast. As Teigen dished to Cosmo, she decided to play the waiting game before making her next move on Legend. "I let him be himself for a while," the "Cravings" cookbook author explained. Apparently, she didn't want to spook Legend. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' [So] I played it cool for a long time." Meanwhile, Legend found himself increasingly drawn to Teigen, whose beauty and sense of humor he admired. They continued to talk for months before they decided to finally give dating a try. "We realized we had such a connection," Legend told ET.
John Legend said it took years before he realized he wanted to marry Chrissy Teigen
During a candid interview with Los Angeles Confidential in 2015, John Legend admitted that he didn't see himself spending the rest of his life with Chrissy Teigen during the early days of their romance. "I wasn't like, 'This is the woman I'm going to marry' from day one," the "All of Me" hitmaker confessed (via AZ Central). "For me, I'm the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling." In fact, it took him several years before he realized he wanted Teigen in his life forever. Before her, Legend didn't know what it meant to be truly in love. "I grew up just learning what it means to be in love with somebody... because I had never really been in love before," the singer divulged.
But Teigen's feelings for him were serious. The two had been dating for less than a year when Teigen knew she wanted to marry Legend during a trip to Lake Como, Italy in 2007. While on the lake, a tour guide asked both of them to make a wish, and Teigen's was for Legend to be her husband and the father of her future children. "I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe," the model joked on Instagram. "Both came true, and here we are."
After getting engaged in 2011, Teigen and Legend got married in a New York City courthouse on September 10, 2013. They then traveled to Lake Como on September 14 to have their second wedding ceremony. Since then, they have welcomed four kids together: daughters Luna and Esti and sons Miles and Wren.