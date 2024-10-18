Chrissy Teigen Took Her Time Before She Made A Move On John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a match-made in heaven. Unlike some celebrity couples, however, their relationship didn't happen magically overnight. The story of how the model and the famous musician met is something like a scene straight out of a romcom movie. Back in 2006, then-21-year-old Teigen starred as Legend's love interest in the music video for his single "Stereo." When Teigen entered Legend's dressing room to introduce herself on the day of the shoot, she was surprised to find him ironing his clothes in nothing but his underwear. "I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug," Teigen recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2014. Known for her TMI admissions about her love life, Teigen said she ended up in Legend's hotel room that night. "I'm not going to lie... We hooked up."

That's how they fell in love, right? Well, not so fast. As Teigen dished to Cosmo, she decided to play the waiting game before making her next move on Legend. "I let him be himself for a while," the "Cravings" cookbook author explained. Apparently, she didn't want to spook Legend. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' [So] I played it cool for a long time." Meanwhile, Legend found himself increasingly drawn to Teigen, whose beauty and sense of humor he admired. They continued to talk for months before they decided to finally give dating a try. "We realized we had such a connection," Legend told ET.