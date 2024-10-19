Donald Trump's Influence Reportedly Kickstarted Ex-Wife Marla Maples' Career
Former president Donald Trump has long been a headline-hero. Thanks to his vibrant past and several high-profile relationships, he "trumps" at capturing the public attention. Among his many associations was his marriage to actress and model Marla Maples. The two met in 1984 when Trump was still wedded to Ivana Marie, his first wife. The affair between the two became a media darling, leading to his divorce from Ivana in 1990. Eventually, the power couple tied the knot in 1993. However, it was a brief union, which lasted till 1997, with a divorce in 1999.
Through their courtship, Maples entered the Broadway scene, debuting on Aug 3, 1992, in "The Will Rogers Follies" as "Ziegfeld's Favorite." Her sudden appearance on Broadway, however, started a buzz. Rumors started about Trump's connections with the show producer, giving Maple a leg up in securing her role.
Trump's role in Marla Maples' Broadway debut
Maples' debut in "The Will Rogers Follies" made a big splash, with many celebrities, including Kathy Lee Gifford and LaToya Jackson, attending her performance. Yet, the subject of debate was her casting. Per the New York Times, Donald Trump was friends with the show's producer, Pierre Cossette, which raised apprehensions about favoritism. The real estate mogul denied the rumors, telling the American daily, "You can have all the friends you want. If they don't think the person is a terrific talent, no way can they be at the Palace Theater."
The events surrounding the show, however, suggested otherwise. The NY Times reported Trump obtained 200 complimentary tickets for the debut and threw a sumptuous "Western theme party for 500" at the Plaza Hotel afterward. Trump's lavish displays on opening night led some to believe that Maples' Broadway selection was not just based on her talent, as even one cast member's mother sarcastically remarked, "It's amazing what a little money can do."
The aftermath and Maples' continued career
Even with all the fuss around her Broadway debut, Maples remained in the public eye. Whatever leverage she got from Trump did the trick, as the buzz generated by her role as "Ziegfeld's Favorite" helped increase ticket sales. Some audience members showed up merely out of her association with her famous husband. Talk show host Maury Povich noted to the NYT, "Everyone is waiting for slips." However, he praised Maples for meeting expectations during the performance.
Post Broadway, Maples remained on course through various acting roles, wellness ventures, and appearances on shows like "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Celebrity Apprentice." While Maples seldom addressed her marriage to Trump, she did express her support for his second presidential run. "I try not to be political, but I love this country, and I know this family is in it for our country," she told the Daily Mail in January 2024.