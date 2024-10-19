Donald Trump's Influence Reportedly Kickstarted Ex-Wife Marla Maples' Career

Former president Donald Trump has long been a headline-hero. Thanks to his vibrant past and several high-profile relationships, he "trumps" at capturing the public attention. Among his many associations was his marriage to actress and model Marla Maples. The two met in 1984 when Trump was still wedded to Ivana Marie, his first wife. The affair between the two became a media darling, leading to his divorce from Ivana in 1990. Eventually, the power couple tied the knot in 1993. However, it was a brief union, which lasted till 1997, with a divorce in 1999.

Advertisement

Through their courtship, Maples entered the Broadway scene, debuting on Aug 3, 1992, in "The Will Rogers Follies" as "Ziegfeld's Favorite." Her sudden appearance on Broadway, however, started a buzz. Rumors started about Trump's connections with the show producer, giving Maple a leg up in securing her role.